Admirals play well during busy stretch

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Admirals have been busy as of late and the results have been mostly positive.

After a 3-1 win over Petrolia Dec. 30, the Admirals went to Wheatley last Wednesday night and picked up a 5-2 victory. Dean DeLuca had two goals for Amherstburg while Travis Campbell, Cory Burns and Max Clifford also scored.

The only blemish over the weekend was a 5-2 loss in Lakeshore Friday night. Austin Jennings and Reid Steiler had the Amherstburg goals. The Admirals bounced back on the weekend at home with a pair of wins, starting with a 5-4 win Saturday night versus Blenheim. Caleb Paquette,Jennings, Josh DiCarlo, Amilio Acampora and Stieler scored for the Admirals but coach Paul Bortignon said they didn’t end the game they way they wanted, as they allowed three goals late in the game.

Jared Ratko played well Saturday night for the Admirals but Bortignon said his teammates “left him out to dry” late in that game.

The Admirals bounced back Sunday night with a solid 2-1 win over Dresden. Clifford and Josh Talerico got the Amherstburg goals. Dresden thought they tied it with 1:26 to play but the officials waved the goal off after it was ruled to be directed in with a glove.

“That’s a big win for us. We took three of four over the week,” said Bortignon after Sunday night’s game. “Friday night was tough but we bounced back (Saturday) night. Tonight, we battled hard and that’s nice to see. We were down bodies but the key was our depth.”

Bortignon said the win over Dresden was a “great effort” and that started with goalie Ben Larder and spread throughout the entire lineup.

The Admirals are part of an outdoor series of games this Saturday as they play the Wallaceburg Lakers at Lanspeary Park in Windsor starting at 1:45 p.m. Bortignon said it was a good idea by the league to showcase itself. Bortignon said they don’t know what to expect in an outdoor game but “I think our guys will have fun with it.”

Other games at Lanspeary Park include Petrolia battling Lakeshore Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and Wheatley playing Blenheim at 5 p.m. Saturday, after the Admirals-Lakers game.

The Admirals return home Sunday night to host the Wheatley Sharks at 7 p.m.