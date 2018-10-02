Admirals pick up wins over Petrolia and Wallaceburg

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Admirals have four wins and two losses on the young PJHL Stobbs Division season with two wins coming over the past week.

The Admirals most recent game was an 8-0 romp over the Wallaceburg Lakers Sunday night at the Libro Centre. Amherstburg overcame a slow start as they led 1-0 after one period on a goal by Cory Burns but were outshot 11-5 in the opening 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Admirals blitzed the Lakers with seven goals with two coming from Caleb Paquette. Michael Hatch, Cole Welsh, Kyle Meloche, Dean DeLuca and Max Clifford also scored for Amherstburg.

Ben Larder picked up the shutout for the Admirals, who have not allowed a goal in their first two home games.

“Obviously we weren’t ready to go in the first period,” said Admirals GM/head coach Paul Bortignon. “I think our vets did a great job after the first period having a chat amongst themselves.”

That chat paid off as Amherstburg scored early and often in the second period en route to the victory.

“The biggest thing about that game is not giving up a goal,” said Bortignon.

Bortignon said while they weren’t engaged in the first period, they were able to play well defensively throughout and was happy with the shutout.

“After the first period, the guys did a great job to regroup,” he said.

The Admirals picked up a 4-2 win last Thursday night in Petrolia, with three of the four goals coming on the powerplay. Bortignon said they had other opportunities to score in that game and said goalie Jared Ratko played well.

Petrolia is a tough rink to play in, Bortignon stated, and the Admirals battled hard to get the victory.

“It was a good road win,” said Bortignon.

Amherstburg has now won three straight hockey games after a tough start to the year in which the first three games were on the road. The first of the three wins was against a strong Dresden club, and the Kings will be looking for revenge this Sunday back at the Libro Centre. Bortignon said if the Admirals focus on their defensive play, the offensive will come.

“The biggest part for us is to focus on the D-zone,” he said.

Sunday’s game against Dresden starts at 7 p.m.