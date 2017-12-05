Admirals pick up three of four points on the weekend

By Ron Giofu

It wasn’t a perfect weekend for Amherstburg’s Jr. C hockey team, but it was close.

The Integrity Amherstburg Admirals picked up three of four points over the weekend, with the latter of the two games being a 5-2 victory over the Wheatley Sharks Sunday night at the Libro Centre. Cory Burns gave the Admirals a 1-0 lead in the second period with Travis Campbell and Caleb Paquette extending the lead in the second period.

After Dawson Iles got Wheatley on the board early in the third period, Dylan Muzzatti put the game away for the Admirals with a pair of goals. Cole Butler scored late in the game for Wheatley but the game was already in hand for the Admirals by that point.

The third period saw some fireworks with a trio of fights with Dean Patterson, Ryan Alexander and Josh Talerico taking on Wheatley opposition in the fisticuffs department. Admirals head coach/GM Paul Bortignon expected some disciplinary action as a result of the third period fights.

“I thought it was a little of the same from (Nov. 27, a 6-3 Amherstburg win in Wheatley),” said Bortignon. “It got a little carried away tonight. It doesn’t really show on the score sheet, but I thought our guys kept their composure as much as they could.”

Even if they lose players due to suspension, Bortignon said “we’ve always been a next man up team” and they have to move forward this week.

Bortignon said picking up three of four points this past weekend “is big for us” and said all wins are big in the PJHL Stobbs Division. Their forecheck was good Sunday night, he said, and their defense got their shots through and allowed their forwards to do a good job banging home pucks.

The Admirals were in Mooretown Saturday night and lost 3-2 in overtime. Joe Ferrera scored a powerplay goal in the first period for the Flags but Paquette scored in the second period to tie it. The Flags’ Landon Wilson made it a 2-1 game early in the third but Burns tied it a few minutes later.

Brent Blais won it 30 seconds into overtime for Mooretown.

Cole Welsh and David Cooke each received game misconducts late in the game – Welsh for charging the goaltender and Cooke for abuse of officials – and did not play Sunday.

“We came out slow but we stepped up in the second and third period,” said Bortignon.

Bortignon said Mooretown is a tough place to play but they came close to winning, as it was literally a game of inches. After Amherstburg hit the crossbar early in overtime, Mooretown buried a chance just under the crossbar seconds later.

The Admirals (14-8-2-2, 32 points, third place) are in Petrolia Thursday night and in Blenheim this Sunday. Their next home game is Dec. 16 versus the Essex 73’s at 7:30 p.m. while Lakeshore comes to the Libro Centre the next night at 7 p.m.