Admirals lose overtime decision in Mooretown

By Ron Giofu

The only game of the week for the Amherstburg Admirals didn’t go the way they had hoped.

The Admirals were on the road last Saturday night in Mooretown but dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Flags. Amherstburg had built a 3-1 lead after two periods on goals by Max Clifford, Josh Jacobs and Dean DeLuca but the Flags got third period goals by Brock Perry and Cameron Rannie, the latter scoring his second of the game at the 16:27 mark of the third period.

Perry would add his second of the game 3:28 into the extra period to give Mooretown the victory.

Amherstburg outshot Mooretown 34-32 on the night.

The Admirals are now 9-3-0-2 on the season, good for 20 points, but they are fifth in the PJHL Stobbs Division behind Dresden, Essex, Lakeshore and Mooretown. However, Amherstburg has games in hand on all four teams ahead of them in the standings.

It will be a busy weekend for the Admirals as they have three games in three days coming up. Amherstburg heads to Dresden Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Jr. Kings. After that, the Admirals return home where they are thus far undefeated this season for a pair of games. The Blenheim Blades comes to the Libro Centre Saturday night while the defending division champion Lakeshore Canadiens come to town Sunday night.

Both of this weekend’s home games start at 7 p.m.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier the following week, with a Nov. 13 tilt in Essex and a Nov. 18 home game versus Mooretown Nov. 18.