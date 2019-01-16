Admirals in tight race for top three position in playoffs

By Christian Bouchard

As the Amherstburg Admiral’s regular season is winding to a close, the team is eyeing a top three finish in the standings.

The Admirals braved the cold and picked up a win and 2 points in the standings Saturday as they defeated the Wallaceburg Lakers 5-0 in one of three outdoor games held at Lanspeary Park in Windsor. Broden Meloche would score twice for the Admirals while other goals were scored by Josh Talerico, Bryce McGregor and Caleb Paquette.

“I played in an outdoor game in Minor Midget at Comerica Park and it was fantastic,” said Meloche. “This game was just as good and an awesome experience.”

With temperatures reaching –6 degrees, Talerico said staying warm and adapting to the rough ice conditions were a few of the challenges that came with the outdoor game. He also said the team did a great job adapting to the conditions.

“It was a fun experience and something I’d love to do again,” said Talerico.

Looking to build off the combined shutout win, the Admirals would fall short Sunday night 3-1 to the Wheatley Sharks. Meloche would score the lone goal for the Admirals.

The Admirals have five games remaining this season and are 23-9-0-3, good for 49 points and fourth place in the Stobbs division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

According to Talerico, the remaining games for the Admirals are winnable, but the entire team needs to “buy in” and do the little things right to make a third-place position (or better) in the standings a reality.

Meloche agreed with his teammate and believes if the team wins the last five games in the regular season, the Admirals will lock up a top three finish in the standings.

“We have loyal fans, and a lot of them are kids,” added Meloche. “The home crowd makes a big difference in playoffs. A top three finish for us would be huge.”

As of Sunday night, Dresden, Lakeshore and Amherstburg are all separated by five or less points with six or less games remaining before playoffs.

Amherstburg has back-to-back away games against Wheatley and Petrolia on Jan. 16 and Jan. 17 before returning home to host Wallaceburg Jan. 20. The Admirals will then travel to Essex Jan. 22 before hosting Wheatley in the final regular season game of the season.