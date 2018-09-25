Admirals improve to 2-2 after tough road schedule

By Christian Bouchard

The Amherstburg Admirals split a pair of games over the weekend, improving their record to 2-2.

Amherstburg couldn’t avenge their Game 7 loss in the playoffs to the Mooretown Flags Saturday as they lost 4-2 on the road. The Admirals allowed 40 shots in the loss, an area in which head coach/GM Paul Bortignon said needs to improve.

Defense was the name of the game in the Admirals home opener as they picked up a 5-0 win against an undefeated Dresden in front 614 fans. The Admirals outshot the Kings 40-15 as Ben Larder picked up his first shutout of the season.

“We gave up 40 shots to Mooretown so to come back the next night against a team that was 4-0 and get four by a goalie like (Dresden’s Brett) Brochu who was playing lights out is huge for us,” said Bortignon.

The offensive was led by captain Austin Jennings who had two goals and an assist in the victory. Other Admirals goals were scored by Ty Moss, Josh Talerico and Christian McBride, who scored his first junior goal of his career.

Despite the offensive explosion, Bortignon said he was more impressed with the team’s effort on defense.

“Whenever you can give up 15 shots or less, that’s going to win you a lot of games,” added Bortignon.

With so much emphasis on defense, Ben Larder said it allowed him to have a great bounce back game.

“I’m happy with the effort in front of me, the boys helped me out a lot,” said Larder. “They did a great job killing penalties and blocking shots. I’m just trying to keep pucks out of the net. Winning the game is the goal, especially against a team that is 4-0”.

The Admirals hit the road this Thursday night to take on the Petrolia Flyers before returning home on this Sunday night to host the Wallaceburg Lakers. Puck drop for Sunday night’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Libro Centre.