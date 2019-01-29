Admirals honour overage players, prepare for playoffs

By Christian Bouchard

Four Amherstburg Admirals celebrated a bittersweet victory Sunday night.

Cory Burns, Travis Campbell, Austin Jennings and Ben Larder are all aging out of the league and played in their final regular season home game before playoffs begin in February.

The Admirals were led to victory by the overagers in Sunday’s 5-1 victory over the Wheatley Sharks. Burns, Campbell and Jennings would each score for the Admirals while Ben Larder recorder recorded 24 saves for the win and also added an assist.

The win improves the Admirals record to 28-9-0-3, good for 59 points for the season, which is a new franchise record in points and tied for most wins. The Admirals also set a new franchise record for fewest goals against, with 88. It was also the first time the Admirals allowed fewer than 100 goals in a season.

The Admirals have secured a top four spot in the playoffs, ranging from the second to fourth seed. With a couple games remaining in the regular season for other teams, the Admirals wait to find out who their first round matchup will be.

While the Admirals remain patient, they have one thing on their minds: winning a championship.

“To win a championship for this town would mean everything,” said Ben Larder, the franchise leader in wins, save percentage and shutouts. “It’s something I always wanted and something I’ll work endlessly to achieve.”

According to head coach Paul Bortignon, the four overage players did an excellent job this season leading by example and teaching the younger players what it takes to build a championship team.

“The OAs did a great job,” added Bortignon. “I always believe you’re going to go as far as your OAs take you and we got a great group this year. Hopefully that leads to 12 more wins in the Stobbs division playoffs.”

Since entering the division in 2013, the Admirals have never won a Stobbs Division championship. Despite several seasons of tough losses, the Admirals players and coaches said they’ve learned from the past and think they have the team to win a championship this year.

“This team wants it more than any other team I’ve ever been a part of,” said Burns, the Admirals franchise leader in points. “We don’t want to relive the pain from last year.”

The Admirals playoff schedule and matchup has not yet been posted.

The Jr. C hockey team has also released its playoff video. It can be found here: