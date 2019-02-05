Admirals have opportunity for revenge thanks to playoff rematch vs. Mooretown

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Admirals now know who their opponents will be in the opening round of the PJHL Stobbs Division playoffs.

The Admirals, who finished in fourth place in the standings due to Dresden and Lakeshore passing them in the final week, will face off with the fifth place Mooretown Flags in the division quarterfinals. The best-of-seven series will be a rematch of the 2018 Stobbs Division playoffs, which ended with Mooretown winning the seventh and deciding game 1-0 at the Libro Centre.

Amherstburg will again have the home ice advantage as Game 1 will be Wednesday (Feb. 6) at the Libro Centre at 7 p.m. The series then shifts to Mooretown for Game 2 Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and then returns to Amherstburg Sunday night for Game 3 at 7 p.m. Game 4 of the series will be next Wednesday, Feb. 13, back in Mooretown with the puck drop scheduled to be at 8 p.m.

If necessary, the fifth game of the series will be at the Libro Centre Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. and a potential sixth game would be in Mooretown Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Should the series go to a Game 7, that would be played Feb. 17 at the Libro Centre starting at 7 p.m.

Home ice advantage could prove beneficial for Amherstburg this year. The Admirals won the closely contested season series with the Flags three games to two with the home team winning every game. Mooretown won in their own rink 4-2 Sept. 22 with the Admirals returning the favour in Amherstburg 3-2 Oct. 14, the latter game going to overtime.

The two teams also went to overtime Nov. 3 in Mooretown, with the Flags taking a 4-3 decision.

Amherstburg won 3-1 at the Libro Centre Nov. 18 and blanked the Flags 4-0 Dec. 16.

The Admirals finished the PJHL Stobbs Division with a 28-9-0-3 record, tying their franchise record in wins and setting a new record in points with 59. Despite the fourth place finish, they were only four points behind first place Essex as the 73’s had 63 points. Lakeshore finished second with 61 points and Dresden had 60.

Mooretown had a 19-16-1-4 record for 43 points.