Admirals gearing up for 2018-19 PJHL Stobbs Division season

By Ron Giofu

The calendar still reads August but that doesn’t matter to some local Jr. C hopefuls.

Training camp is underway for the Amherstburg Admirals with summer skates having wrapped up last week. Camp began Tuesday evening and continues Thursday evening and will continue on those nights until the first pre-season game Aug. 26 versus Wheatley at the Libro Centre.

The second of two scheduled pre-season games will be in Wheatley Sept. 7.

Admirals general manager/head coach Paul Bortignon said they have had 38 skaters over the summer skate sessions and said last Thursday night they would whittle that down to 30 for training camp.

“By Sept. 8, we’ll be down to 23 players for the main roster,” he said.

Bortignon said there will be veteran players asked to sit out some of the early portions of training camp so coaches can get a better look at some of the younger and newer players vying for spots. Unlike the summer skates, coaches will be on the ice with the players installing systems and taking them through drills.

The Admirals will likely have between five and seven spots available for new players, Bortignon estimated, and said the coaches and executive have liked some of the players they’ve seen so far.

“There’s been a really good group of players that have come out,” he said.

Bortignon noted they have signed new players Ty Moss and Dean DeLuca and they have a good feeling about other players as well.

The Admirals have some optimism heading into the 2018-19 PJHL Stobbs Division season, as Bortignon said they want to improve every game and get home ice for the playoffs. He said they were in a group of five teams – the others being Essex, Dresden, Mooretown and defending league champion Lakeshore – that finished at the top of the standings in a very tight league last year.

“We’ll be as confident as any of the other eight teams in the league,” he said.

The Admirals open the season Sept. 11 in Essex. Their home opener at the Libro Centre is Sept. 23 against Dresden.