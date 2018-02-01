Admirals-Flags playoff schedule released

The playoff schedule has been finalized for the Integrity Amherstburg Admirals first round PJHL Stobbs Division playoff series.

The Admirals, who finished the 2017-18 regular season in fourth place with 54 points (25-11-2-2 record), will face off against the fifth place Mooretown Flags (24-12-1-2, 51 points).

The schedule for the best-of-seven series is as follows:

GAME 1 (Wed., Feb. 7) — Mooretown at Amherstburg, 7 p.m.

GAME 2 (Sat., Feb. 10) — Amherstburg at Mooretown, 7:30 p.m.

GAME 3 (Sun., Feb. 11) — Mooretown at Amherstburg, 7 p.m.

GAME 4 (Wed., Feb. 14) — Amherstburg at Mooretown, 8 p.m.

*GAME 5 (Thurs., Feb. 15) — Mooretown at Amherstburg, 7 p.m.

*GAME 6 (Sat., Feb. 17) — Amherstburg at Mooretown, 7:30 p.m.

*GAME 7 (Sun., Feb. 18) — Mooretown at Amherstburg, 7 p.m.

*if necessary

Ticket prices will be $9 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, $4 for youth 6-12 and free for children five and under.

Mooretown won the season series between the two teams three games to two. Mooretown won 3-2 Sept. 24, 4-0 Nov. 12 and 3-2 Dec. 2 while the Admirals won 4-2 Oct. 28 and 4-3 Jan. 13. The road team won four of the five games the two teams played in the 2017-18 regular season.