Admirals fall to first place Dresden in OT

By Christian Bouchard

The Amherstburg Admirals fell short in a 2-1 overtime loss to the first place Dresden Kings this past weekend.

The Admirals got an early lead as Max Clifford scored less than five minutes into the game. That would be the lone goal for Amherstburg.

Jared Ratko helped extend the home shutout streak to 179 minutes but with just 59 seconds remaining in regulation, Nolen Vandenboorn, the league’s leading goal scorer tied the game sending it to overtime. Vandenboorn would score his second of the night and 14th of the season to defeat the Admirals 2-1 in overtime.

“We were missing three key bodies,” said Paul Bortignon, the Admirals head coach and general manager.

The Admirals were without Kyle Meloche after his penalty and fight in the second period led to a game misconduct. Also missing from the lineup was Caleb Paquette, who was unavailable due to a family function, and Travis Campbell.

Despite the loss, Bortignon is happy with the way his team has defended home ice.

“If you’re going to get five of every six points on home ice you’re going to be a happy coach,” said Bortignon. “I think we can build off that. Those are teaching moments for us.”

As of Sunday night, he Admirals are now 4-2-0-1 and have nine points, a feat that took them 11 games to reach last year.

“We know those points are critical especially come playoff time,” added Bortignon. “We’ll take our record now and be happy with it.”

The Admirals next game is Wednesday night in Wallaceburg before returning home Sunday night to host the Mooretown Flags. Sunday night’s game at the Libro Centre starts at 7 p.m.