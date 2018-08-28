Admirals fall 4-3 in overtime in first pre-season game

By Ron Giofu

 

The Amherstburg Admirals hit the ice Sunday night in pre-season action and lost 4-3 in overtime to the Wheatley Sharks.

However, the loss didn’t faze the Admirals too much as they got a chance to look at some players that could crack the 2018-19 lineup.

Admirals GM/head coach Paul Bortignon said many pre-season games are low scoring so he was happy with the play Sunday night.

Amherstburg’s Isaac Hammond (44) gets a scoring chance during the second period of Sunday night’s pre-season game against the Wheatley Sharks at the Libro Centre.

“I thought the pace was good,” he said.

Bortignon said the Admirals, who had a 3-1 lead early in the third period, don’t want to squander two-goal leads at any point in the season. They were able, though, given a good opportunity to see some younger players and Bortignon was pleased that they were able to see some legitimate physical action in the game rather than one where the teams went through the motions.

“I thought both teams battled hard,” he said. “There were guys we wanted to see step up and they did tonight.”

The second and final exhibition game will be in Wheatley Sept. 7 and after that Bortignon said the final roster will be decided up. The Jr. C team also hosts its annual golf tournament Sept. 9 at Sutton Creek Golf Course with the cost being $140 per golfer or $45 for a steak dinner.

Max Clifford (left, 11) takes the puck around the Wheatley goal as he is being watched by Jordan Paquette of the Sharks (right). Wheatley came back from a two-goal third period deficit and won Sunday night’s pre-season game 4-3 in
overtime. The two teams have another pre-season game in Wheatley Sept. 7.

For more information on the golf tournament, e-mail mary_ewer@hotmail.com.

The Admirals open the regular season Sept. 11 in Essex with the home opener scheduled for Sept. 23 versus Dresden.

