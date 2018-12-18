Admirals extend winning streak to six games

By Christian Bouchard

The Amherstburg Admirals have extended their winning streak to six games.

Ben Larder recorded his league-leading fifth shutout Sunday night to lead the Admirals to a 4-0 victory over the Mooretown Flags. Cory Burns and Josh Field each had a goal and an assist while Ty Moss and Josh Talerico would also score for the Admirals.

The win was the Admirals third straight victory via shutout and seventh of the season.

According to Larder, the Admirals continue to stress the importance of protecting their home ice and playing great defense. Sunday’s win improved the teams home record to 11-1-0-1, which is the best home record in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s (PJHL) Stobbs Division.

“I think our defense had more saves than me tonight,” said Larder. “We only allowed 14 shots and that shows how great our defense is. I’m thankful to have guys in front of me blocking shots and helping to keep the puck out of the net.”

Despite Larder’s success, he attributes his success to his teammates who blocked shots throughout the night. In addition, Larder also mentioned how thankful he is for his father’s continued support.

“It’s a three-hour drive to come watch me play and most of the time it has worked out well,” added Larder. “I’m grateful for that and it’s a huge reason for my confidence.”

The Admirals are now 18-5-0-3, good for third place and 39 points. Captain Austin Jennings said he is pleased with the team’s play but understands the importance of the next two games versus the defending league champions Lakeshore Canadiens this Friday night on the road and the first place Essex 73’s Sunday at home.

“It’s a big two points,” said Jennings. “We know it will be a playoff atmosphere and we got a lot of veterans who know what it’s like. We got to come out strong Friday and build on it Sunday night.”

When the Admirals host the 73’s this Sunday night, Jennings wishes to see another packed crowd.

“We got a good core of fans who come out, kids and adults,” added Jennings. “Playing in front of a big crowd always helps. Hearing the goal horn and the roar of the crowd is something special.