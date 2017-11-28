Admirals extend winning streak to five games

By Ron Giofu

The Integrity Amherstburg Admirals winning streak is now at five games after a win in Wheatley Monday night.

The Admirals won 6-3 thanks to two goals from Ryan Alexander and single goals from Bryce McGregor, Josh Talerico, Dylan Muzzatti and Austin Jennings. The win improves Amherstburg’s record to 13-8-2-1, good for 29 points and fourth place in the PJHL Stobbs Division.

Ben Larder had 28 saves Monday night for the Admirals.

The Admirals opened the week with a 6-3 win in Blenheim last Thursday night. McGregor led the way with his first Jr. C hat trick. Head coach/GM Paul Bortignon said they played a solid game throughout.

“I thought we controlled most of that game,” he said. “We played well through two periods. In the third period, I thought we executed very well.”

Also scoring for Amherstburg were Alexander, Ryan Holzel and Cory Burns.

The offence kept rolling Sunday night when the Admirals welcomed the last place Wallaceburg Lakers to the Libro Centre. Amherstburg used a six-goal second period to propel them to an 8-1 win. Four of the Admirals’ eight goals came on the powerplay.

Zack Yott and Talerico each scored twice versus the Lakers with McGregor, Jennings, Travis Campbell and Holzel also scoring.

“For the first period, I thought we were a little slow,” said Bortignon. “A lot of what we put to the net in the second period found its way in. A lot of guys contributed tonight.”

The turning point, he believed, was a second period five-on-three powerplay in which the Admirals scored twice.

Bortignon said he thought the Admirals’ defense were “pretty solid” and made some adjustments after the first period that paid off in the second and third periods. Despite beating the last place team, Bortignon emphasized that all wins are important in the PJHL’s Stobbs Division.

Goalie Chris Mitre relieved Larder with just over five minutes to go against Wallaceburg and got his first taste of Jr. C experience. Mitre was called up from the Amherstburg Stars juvenile team while Catalin Morin recovers from injury.

The Admirals play a pair of games this weekend, one on the road and one at home. Amherstburg is in Mooretown this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. while Wheatley comes to town Sunday at 7 p.m.