Admirals down 73’s on penalty shot in OT

By Christian Bouchard

The Amherstburg Admirals avenged their season opening loss to the Essex 73’s with a thrilling overtime win on Sunday.

Amherstburg got the scoring started as Dean Deluca scored in the dying minutes of the first period. Essex would score the next two goals before Austin Jennings would tie the game on the powerplay. Cory Burns would give the Admirals the lead in the third, but Josh Pope-Ferguson would score with 1:40 remaining in regulation to force overtime.

After getting tripped on a breakaway, Michael Hatch was awarded a penalty shot, which would be the game winning goal.

“We all knew it was a big game after losing to Essex in the season opener but when we had to step up, we rose to the challenge,” said Hatch.

A total of 18 penalties were called for 71 minutes. With 673 in attendance, Hatch said the game had a playoff atmosphere.

“The fans were around the glass cheering loud and penalties were getting called everywhere,” said Hatch. “The pace of the game just kept picking up as it progressed, and we were able to get a quality team win to win in overtime”.

With the win, the Admirals are now 9-3-0-1 on the season and 5-0-0-1 on home ice.

The Admirals are off until Nov. 3 when they visit the Mooretown Flags and the Dresden Jr. Kings on Nov. 9. The Admirals will return to home ice for a home-and-home series when they host the Blenheim Blades Saturday, Nov. 10 and the Lakeshore Canadiens Nov. 11.

“We’re on a roll right now. We just have to continue defending home ice and we’ll see what happens as we move forward in the season.”