Admirals continue to “Burn(s)” opponents

By Christian Bouchard

The Amherstburg Admirals were busy this past weekend.

Amherstburg had their biggest test this weekend as they played four games in five nights.

The Admirals completed a weekend series which included a road game against second place Dresden Jr. Kings Friday and back-to-back home games against the Blenheim Blades and defending league champions, third place Lakeshore Canadiens on Saturday and Sunday. The Admirals were also on the road to play first place Essex Tuesday night.

“It shows us what we got, playing in a short span against some of the top teams in the league,” said Burns “It’s a measuring stick weekend to show us where we are. I truly believe we’re up there and a game like that shows even when we don’t have our best stuff, we find ways to win.”

The Admirals had a strong third period Friday as they thumped Dresden 6-2. Cory Burns led the offensive explosion as he had three goals and two assists.

Burns continued his scoring touch Saturday as he would score the lone goal for the Admirals, despite their 46 shots on Blades goalie Chris Dewulf.

Amherstburg would bounce back Sunday night against Lakeshore with a 2-1 victory. Max Clifford tied the game in the third period, setting the scene for a Cory Burns overtime goal with three seconds remaining.

As of Sunday night, Burns has a 6-game point streak which includes 2 hat tricks, a goal in 6 straight games, 10 goals and 15 points.

Burns credits his teammates with getting him the puck in good spots, which is allowing him to capitalize on his opportunities.

Amherstburg capped off their series of games against top teams in the league with a game in Essex Tuesday night. That game was played after this issue of the River Town Times went to press.

After Sunday night’s game, the Admirals are now 11-4-0-2 on the season, good for 24 points. According to Burns, as the Admirals approach the halfway mark in the season, the team is right where they need to be.

“We got games in hand and we just keep proving we’re one of the top teams in the league as well,” added Burns.

The Admirals will host the Mooretown Flags Sunday night at the Libro Centre at 7 p.m.