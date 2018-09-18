Admirals begin 2018-19 season with 1-1 record

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Admirals are 1-1 to start the 2018-19 PJHL Stobbs Division season.

The local Jr. C hockey team’s most recent game was a 5-2 victory Sunday night in Blenheim. The game was delayed due to a reported hydro loss in Blenheim but once it did, the powerplays for both teams showed they were powerful as the first four goals of the game were scored with the man-advantage.

Austin Jennings made it 2-0 for the Admirals with a goal in the first period and another goal in the second but the Blades tied it on goals by Connor Wright and Brodie Conlon. Ty Moss and Kyle Meloche restored Amherstburg’s two-goal lead before the second period was out.

Moss added his second of the game on a third period powerplay.

The Admirals began the season last Tuesday night with a 6-3 loss in Essex.

Bryce Ryan scored for Essex in the first period and it stayed that way until midway through the second when the 73’s expanded their lead to 2-0 on a goal by Dawson Winchester. Ty Moss scored his first Jr. C goal a little over two minutes after Winchester’s first goal of night, but Winchester would strike again shortly after Moss’ goal to give Essex a 3-1 lead.

The 73’s expanded their lead to 5-1 with a pair of goals early in the third period from Curtis Jackson and Quinn Fazekas, the latter on a powerplay, but the Admirals did not quit and scored two of their own as Cory Burns and Caleb Paquette made it a 5-3 game. Paquette’s goal came while the Admirals had a man-advantage of their own.

However, Michael Vieira’s shorthanded empty net goal with just over two minutes left sealed the deal and was the final goal in Essex’s victory.

“Ultimately, they were a cleaner team when it came to the defensive zone,” said Admirals GM/head coach Paul Bortignon after the game against the 73’s. “(Essex goalie) Jax D’Hondt gave them stops when they needed them.”

Bortignon said they never want to get down 5-1 in a game but did like how his team responded when they did so in Essex. He said the last 11 minutes of that game was something to build on as they had scoring chances and “our best players were our best players.”

The Admirals’ goal remains to get better every game, he said, and that he was pleased with how the first-year players performed against the 73’s.

“From the standpoint of the first-year players, I thought we did well tonight,” he said. “That was good to see.”

The Admirals are in Mooretown Saturday night before hosting Dresden Sunday at 7 p.m.