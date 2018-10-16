Admirals avenge playoff loss with overtime win

By Christian Bouchard

The Amherstburg Admirals have waited months to host the Mooretown Flags.

After letting a 3-1 series lead slip away and losing in Game 7 to the Mooretown Flags last year in the first round of the playoffs, Cory Burns and his Admirals teammates have patiently waited for this re-match.

“I think everyone that was on this team last year had this game circled,” said Burns, last year’s league leading goal scorer for the Admirals. “When a team knocks you out like they did to us last year it fires you up even more to get this win.”

The Admirals got off on the right foot when Brett Smith scored midway through the first period to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead.

Ben Larder’s shutout streak would be no more when Mooretown scored with 2:42 remaining in the first period, tying the game. Larder’s 216 minutes and 48 seconds without allowing a goal is the longest streak in Admirals history.

After an early second period goal for the Flags, Caleb Paquette would score for the Admirals to tie the game. With neither team scoring in the third period, the Admirals headed to overtime where Cory Burns would eventually score the game winning goal with 15 seconds remaining.

With the win, the Admirals are now 3-0-0-1 on home ice and have picked up a total of seven out of a possible eight points.

“We want teams to fear coming into this building,” added Burns. “This year at home we’ve been very good.”

The Admirals next game is Friday night on the road as they take on the defending league champions, the Lakeshore Canadiens for the first time this year.

The Admirals will return to home ice Sunday night as they host the Petrolia Flyers for Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association Night. Every player wearing their AMHA hockey jersey will get in free with a canned good. Puck drop at the Libro Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.