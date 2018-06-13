“Addy’s Angels” hold fundraiser for four-year-old with mitochondrial disease

By Ron Giofu

Four-year-old Addy Weith and her mom Lisa came to Amherstburg Sunday on the weekend where Addy was the guest of honour.

A group of volunteers known as “Addy’s Angel’s,” which include Addy’s grandmother Mickey Dinunzio and great-aunt Heather Amlin, presented a fundraiser for “Addy’s Journey.” The Sunday fundraiser at the Columbus Community Hall raised money to pay for a bus to go Hudsonville, Michigan Aug. 5 for a large fundraiser there. Hudsonville is where the Weith family, including Addy’s twin sister Norah and dad Eric, live.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Lisa. “I saw the parking lot and thought ‘oh my goodness.’ It’s pretty special.”

Lisa is originally from Amherstburg and is a graduate of General Amherst High School. She said it was great to be back in her hometown, reconnect with people she hasn’t seen in a while, and know it is all to help her daughter.

There was a hospital stay for Addy a few weeks ago that Lisa described as “rough,” as Addy was in intensive care for a few days. She recovered from that and the family hopes she stays in good health for a while longer.

Mitochondrial disease, also known as Leigh Syndrome, is a severe neurological disorder characterized by progressive loss of mental and movement abilities. The disease typically results in death in two to three years after diagnosis due to respiratory failure. As Addy and her family deal with that, they are comforted by the fact there are fundraisers such as the one Sunday and the one in Hudsonville Aug. 5. Another recent event for Addy and her family was a special day on a trolley with her favourite TV character Daniel Tiger.

Dinunzio said details will be forthcoming in the foreseeable future about how people can get on the bus and visit with the family in Michigan in August. She said they were ready for over 100 people last Sunday.

“It’s a small town with a huge heart,” she said of Amherstburg.

“Everything was donated, even the hall,” said Amlin.

Amlin pointed out the Weith family has a great support system on both sides of the border.

“It’s just incredible the amount of people who are involved,” added Lisa. “Saying thank you doesn’t seem big enough for everything we’ve been getting.”

For more information on the Aug. 5 event in Hudsonville, Michigan, e-mail heather_amlin@yahoo.ca or brouwer.1@hotmail.com. People can also call Amlin at 519-713-9293.