Addiction doctor comes to Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

Those needing assistance with addictions or opiate management can now turn to a doctor locally.

Dr. Peter Farago has expanded his practice and now sees patients at Amherstburg Home Health every Thursday morning. Luigi DiPierdomenico, owner of Amherstburg Home Health, said the opioid crisis is a major issue and this is an attempt to allow people in Amherstburg with addiction issues to find a road to recovery without having to worry about getting to Windsor or another municipality for treatment.

“He’s with us every Thursday, always accepting patients,” said DiPierdomenico.

Services offered by Dr. Farago include addiction medicine, opiate management and medically-assisted detox.

DiPierdomenico said they found that a lot of people were hesitant about getting or sticking to treatment because it was too difficult to travel to get it. Now that treatment is more convenient for Amherstburg residents, the aim is to help people deal with opiate, illicit drug or alcohol issues.

“Cities and towns like Amherstburg are struggling all over the country,” he said. “Hopefully we can bring some of the deaths down.”

“Having the accessibility of seeking care locally will hopefully motivate people to come in and seek treatment,” said Dr. Farago.

While noting he is currently in Amherstburg once a week, Dr. Farago indicated that could expand based on the response from the community.

“I’m here to meet the demand of the community,” he said. “We’ll gauge the town’s response the next couple of months.”

Dr. Farago commented that he is board certified in both addiction and family medicine.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo was on hand to greet Dr. Farago and said such a service is a great feature for any municipality to have.

“Obviously it’s fantastic to have something like this available in our community,” said DiCarlo. “This is something that no community is immune from.”

People are encouraged to call for more details. The number is 519-736-2223 and people can also visit www.amherstburghcc.ca.