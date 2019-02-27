ACS raises nearly $2,500 at fifth annual SOUPer Wednesday

By Ron Giofu

About a dozen local restaurants competed to see who had the best soup, but it was Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) that was the true winner.

ACS held its fifth annual “SOUPer Wednesday” last week at the Columbus Community Hall. Roughly 150 people attended, a slight decrease from last year, but the event managed to raise almost $2,500.

“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback,” said ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo. “People really look forward to the event. We’re seeing new faces and a lot of returning faces. We’re really pleased with that.”

Proceeds will be placed in ACS’s vehicle replacement fund. Last year was challenging as the non-profit agency had to take two vehicles off the road but they got through it thanks to a donation of a van from local realtors and car dealers and the purchase of a new accessible bus, the latter in large part due to donations from Concours Mold and the Goggin family.

DiBartolomeo said they don’t want to be in that tough of a position again, so they are saving for the day when they will have to purchase or repair a vehicle once more.

“We know we have to stay on top of it,” said DiBartolomeo.

Restaurants came from around Amherstburg, McGregor and LaSalle to take part in the SOUPer Wednesday event. ACS’ Meals on Wheels kitchen also participated, but they were ineligible from the voting.

“It’s nice to see new restaurants participating. We think this is such a community event,” said DiBartolomeo.

This year’s winner was Gilligan’s Fire Grill, whose Angus Cheeseburger soup captured the close vote. Christeena Ingham, one of the owners, said nearly a full day’s work went into preparing the soup.

“We’re very excited,” she said. “A lot of hard work went into that.”

It was the second year in a row Gilligan’s entered that soup.

“I must have done something right this year,” she joked, adding “it’s fun doing something like this.”

ACS is located at 179 Victoria St. S. For more information on their programming, call 519-736-5471 or visit www.amherstburg-cs.com. They can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmherstburgCS or they can be followed on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ACSAmherstburg.