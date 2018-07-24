ACS partnering with town to host public meeting for seniors Aug. 16

Amherstburg Community Services has once again partnered with the Town of Amherstburg’s Recreation Services Department to support seniors living in the municipality.

On Aug. 16, the two organizations will host a town hall meeting to consult seniors, caregivers and concerned citizens on changes they would like to see to support healthy aging in Amherstburg. ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo is excited for the input from the community and hoping to see a large turn-out.

“We think there are plenty of amazing ideas just waiting to be heard,” DiBartolomeo said. “We know the statistics and we know that a huge part of our population is made up of older adults. As a community, we need to adapt to these changes and it’s only right that this part of the population has their say.”

The town hall meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to voice their concerns and share ideas on how to make Amherstburg a more welcoming place for older adults. The feedback from this event will help plan and implement new programs and services for Amherstburg seniors.

Information on resources and programs currently available for seniors living in the area will also be shared with those who attend. The meeting will take place at the Libro Credit Union Centre’s community room at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16.

Registration is not required, however people looking for more information are asked to contact Amherstburg Community Services at 519-736-5471.

This event follows a similar consultation with organizations, business owners and community leaders that took place in December last year.