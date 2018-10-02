ACS’ latest “Wine ‘n’ Hop” tops $4,300

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) tried a new date for its fall “Wine ‘n’ Hop” event and early returns are positive.

With the twice-yearly fundraiser usually having been held on a weeknight, ACS tried moving it to a Saturday and drew about 90 people.

“It’s a good number. It’s the first time we’ve tried having it on a Saturday,” explained ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo. “We got a lot of positive feedback.”

By having it last Saturday, DiBartolomeo said people were able to relax more and better enjoy themselves. There was also an expansion in the number of restaurants used as six were part of the most recent “Wine ‘n’ Hop” – the Salty Dog, the Beacon Ale House, the Dalhousie Bistro, Rosa’s, the Artisan Grill and Barrel 67. Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 was the starting and ending point.

“The restaurants really outdid themselves,” she said.

DiBartolomeo added that if people enjoy themselves during the day and liked the appetizers, they had the option of returning later that evening for dinner.

Amherstburg Community Services thanked their sponsors as well as the restaurants and the people that attended. Austin Tyrrell, ACS’ community awareness and fundraising coordinator, estimated that the latest “Wine ‘n’ Hop” topped $4,300. Despite having one van donated and a new bus on order, ACS is still trying to keep its vehicle fleet in the best shape possible, so the proceeds will go into the vehicle replacement fund.

DiBartolomeo said ACS should receive its new bus within the month.

“We’re happy to continue to host events with local businesses and encourage people to shop local,” added Tyrrell.

Sponsors included John D’Alimonte and Kim Wheeler from RE/MAX Preferred Realty Inc., Dollars and Cents Investments, Bornais Financial Services and Tech-IT-Easy. The free transportation was sponsored by Thrasher Sales and Leasing.

To keep up with the fundraisers, services and events that Amherstburg Community Services is planning, or to learn more about opportunities to give, people are encouraged to contact ACS at 519-736-5471, visit www.amherstburg-cs.com and follow their social media pages including Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. People can also visit the Amherstburg Community Services’ office, located at 179 Victoria St. S. in Amherstburg.