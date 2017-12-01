ACS hosting seniors roundtable next Wednesday morning

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) will be meeting with community service providers next Wednesday with seniors the focal point of discussion.

ACS is teaming with the town to host a roundtable discussion Dec. 6 in the Libro Centre’s community room from 10 a.m.-12 noon. The roundtable is geared towards seniors and the service providers and groups that service the senior population.

“We know that in the future that the number of seniors will grow,” said ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo. “We have to start planning now.”

ACS and the town want to find out what services are available now so they can work to bring in what is needed. Service and church groups will also be invited to the roundtable to find out what they offer for the senior population.

Businesses, such as those offering in-home services and financial services among others, have been invited.

“We’re opening it up to everyone. We want to find out what is out there,” said DiBartolomeo. “We know seniors of all ages want to be active in the community.”

DiBartolomeo added they will compile the data and see what areas they are lacking. There is the possibility of meeting directly with seniors themselves to find out what they want at a future meeting, she added.

There is also the thought of collaborating, she said, as DiBartolomeo said other not-for-profit agencies may offer similar services and multiple groups could enhance what is out there.

Service providers and groups not able to attend Wednesday morning’s roundtable can stop by Amherstburg Community Services’ office at 179 Victoria St. S. and let them know what they offer and what they do for seniors.

For more information on Amherstburg Community Services, call 519-736-5471 or visit www.amherstburg-cs.com. DiBartolomeo can be contacted directly at execdirector@amherstburg-cs.com.