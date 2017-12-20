ACS helps seniors with “Stuff a Stocking” initiative again this year

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) once again brightened the Christmas season for area seniors.

ACS held its “Stuff a Stocking for Seniors” initiative for the fourth straight year with the number of stockings given out being increased from 200 to 400 this year. Executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo said they received a strong amount of donations from the community this year, with everyone from sports teams to schools joining members of the general public in helping out.

DiBartolomeo said they deliver to seniors’ homes, including those who use ACS’ services like Meals on Wheels or another service. They also get requests from people who know a senior that needs help around the holiday season.

The stockings were also distributed at ACS’ congregate dining meal last Friday at the ACS office on Victoria St. S.

The stockings were filled with chocolates, gloves, various toiletries and other small items suitable for senior citizens.

“It’s been really successful,” said DiBartolomeo.

Staff from Caesars Windsor came out last week to help ACS stuff the stockings. Caesars Windsor donated $1,500 towards this year’s campaign. Andre Houad, one of the Caesars employees that came to the ACS office to help, said they were glad to do so.

“It’s for a good cause,” he said. “It’s just a few hours of your day that goes a long way. It puts smiles on people’s faces.”

DiBartolomeo added that ACS does hear positive feedback from seniors who receive the stockings.

“We get letters from them and phone calls. They are very appreciative,” said DiBartolomeo. “Some of them say it’s the only gift they’ll get.”