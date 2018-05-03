ACS gets boost in accessible vehicle fundraising campaign

Amherstburg Community Services got another boost in their attempt to raise $75,000 for the purchase of a new accessible vehicle.

They were presented with two cheques, one from the Kinsmen Club of Harrow for the amount of $1,500, and another from Maria’s Restaurant, who donated the $211.40 they won at a recent Knights of Columbus Chili Cook-off.

“This puts us that one step closer to our target,” Kathy DiBartolomeo, executive director at Amherstburg Community Services said. “It’s so encouraging to see people step forward like this to really make a difference for individuals who rely on our transportation service.”

According to Tim Olson, the president of the Harrow Kinsmen Club, the impact of the service goes well beyond the individuals who use it.

“It’s [the ACS CareLink Health Transit] so important – it really helps take a burden off the families and loved ones of the people who need it,” Olson said. “There isn’t a Kinsmen Club in Amherstburg, but with how close our communities are, we felt we could step up and help out something that really deserves the support.”

Kirk Churchill, a director at the Harrow Kinsmen Club and a co-owner of Maria’s Restaurant agreed and highlighted the need for community members to come together to help ACS reach its goal.

“We won this money while participating in a community event, and we felt it was the right thing to do to put that money back into the community,” Churchill said. “Truly, we hope more people see this and that it encourages them to do what they can to help ACS.”

These donations bring the total raised so far to just over $10,000. They have also received a commitment of $25,000 from Concours Mold Inc. on the condition that they first raise the remaining $50,000. Donations can be made in person at 179 Victoria St S, Amherstburg, ON, with cash or cheques, or online using a credit card at www.amherstburg-cs.com/make-a-personal-donation.

ACS has provided accessible transportation in Amherstburg since 1974.

—Contributed by Austin Tyrrell, Amherstburg Community Services