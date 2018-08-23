ACS continuing “Fill a Backpack” program until supplies run out

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) is continuing with its “Fill a Backpack” program into this week and possibly beyond.

The program, as of last Friday morning, had assisted approximately 70 children from 50 families in need but there were still school supplies that ACS would like to distribute.

“The supplies will be available for the next couple of weeks,” said ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo.

The “Fill a Backpack” program is geared to help children from low income families have the necessary school supplies when they return to class Sept. 4. Supplies will be offered through ACS while they last.

“Everyone has moments where you need a helping hand and that is whom it is geared for,” DiBartolomeo said of the “Fill a Backpack” initiative.

Amherstburg Community Services expressed its gratitude towards all the donors and sponsors who contributed to the initiative as well as the volunteers who helped run it.

The Amherstburg Community Services office is at 179 Victoria St. S. with people able to come in from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. if they need school supplies. For more information about “Fill a Backpack” or any of the other programs and services ACS offers, call 519-736-5471 or visit www.amherstburg-cs.com.