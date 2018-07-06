ACS continues to fundraise for accessible vehicle, forced to cancel St. Clair College shuttle service next semester

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) has been forced to cancel its St. Clair College student shuttle service due to a vehicle shortage.

ACS continues to fundraise for a new accessible CareLink bus after having to take an older vehicle off of the road and that has caused the shortage. The lack of a second vehicle is taking its toll on the services ACS can provide and that includes the student shuttle service.

“As bad as that sounds, if we can’t safely transport people, we won’t,” said Austin Tyrrell, ACS community awareness and fundraising coordinator.

ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo said the not-for-profit agency continues to be grateful for the support of Concours Mold, as the company will pledge $25,000 towards the new $75,000 vehicle if the community can raise the other $50,000. The campaign is known as “The Concours Mold Challenge.”

Thus far, ACS has raised $17,500.

DiBartolomeo noted there is an aging population and that means more and more people need to go to Windsor for medical appointments. Younger people sometimes need help getting to appointments as well, she added, noting there are “day away” programs that members of the public sometimes have an issue getting to.

“We need to keep up with the demand and the demand is growing,” said DiBartolomeo.

The charge to use Amherstburg Community Services’ accessible vehicle is $18 round trip, which DiBartolomeo said is much cheaper than some other services that can range into the hundreds of dollars.

“If people have to call an external service to get (to a medical appointment), it can be up to $400,” she said.

Tyrrell said ACS is doing more fundraisers, with one coming up in August at Meloche’s No Frills. Staff and volunteers will be holding a barbecue and bagging groceries, he said.

There is also another Wine ‘N’ Hop fundraiser planned for the fall, Tyrrell added.

More information will be coming on the fundraisers in the coming weeks and Tyrrell urged people to follow them on their Facebook and Twitter sites.

“We do appreciate any donation,” said DiBartolomeo.

“If every household in Amherstburg donated $5, we’d pretty much reach our goal instantly,” said Tyrrell. “Every donation counts.”

Tyrrell stated that one client has even told them if they didn’t have the accessible vehicle CareLink service, she would never get out of the house.

For more information or to make a donation, call 519-736-5471 or visit www.amherstburg-cs.com/the-concours-mold-challenge. People can also donate directly at Amherstburg Community Services’ office, which is located at 179 Victoria St. S.