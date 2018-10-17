ACRG hosts the candidates, public asks their questions

By Ron Giofu
The group known as the Amherstburg Citizens for Responsible Government (ACRG) hosted an all-candidates event last Thursday night at the AMA Sportsmen Club and the public got to ask their questions.
The 20 candidates vying for spots in the 2018 municipal election met with voters and voters seemed to like the opportunity.
“I think it’s OK,” said Jean Allen. “It’s hard to get to talk to some of them. I learned a few things about a few people that I didn’t know so it’s good.”
“I thought it was good,” added Wayne Marenger. “I got to meet a lot of people didn’t know and got to ask questions.”
Marenger said he found it more personable than the Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce “Meet the Candidates” nights as there was more of an opportunity to discuss issues with the candidates.
“You get to meet the people,” he said.
For Tiffany Cote and Sandra Fox, it was a chance to see where candidates stood on whether or not to build a new pool locally.
“It’s been very good. I got to ask all of my questions,” said Fox. “They answered them pretty well. We’re trying to keep a pool if it’s not at the same location.”
Cote agreed that they were looking for a replacement for the Lions Pool, which is expected to have a new public high school built on that part of Centennial Park. Cote said they were able to get some answers and talk to the candidates face-to-face.
“It’s going well,” said ACRG member John McDonald. “It’s interesting to see the candidates speak to the crowd. I thing people are getting their questions answered.”
McDonald said that the event gave people a chance to speak with candidates that they’ve been following and get answers. He hoped the event would return in four years and thanked fellow ACRG members Beth Hobbs, Jennie Lajoie, Marcie Graham, Jim Broderick and Tim Brown.
“Hopefully, we’ll find a way to keep this going,” McDonald stated.