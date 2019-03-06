AAP pleased with first meeting

By Ron Giofu

An online Facebook community put faces to names last week and also expressed concerns about some aspects of the town during a meeting at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157.

The Amherstburg Accountability Project (AAP) held a meeting last Thursday night in which 56 people attended and exchanged their concerns. It may not be the last meeting, either. The AAP is a Facebook community and that page organized the meeting with Bob Rozankovic acting as the moderator.

“The meeting went excellent,” said administrator Dave Wharram. “It shows the level of interest for people who are wanting accountability and are willing to go to this type of meeting.”

Wharram believes it could grow in the future if word-of-mouth spreads.

Rozankovic stated “I’ve yet to see a town hall meeting with 56 people at it” and that they are just trying to ensure that all residents have a voice.

“We’re not looking for a fight with town hall,” said Rozankovic. “We want residents to be heard. It seems town hall is not listening to the residents these days.”

Wharram added there was no specific goal to the meeting but it was a chance for AAP members to come out and air grievances. He added it is “not about town hall” but rather a “collective effort” to try and move the town ahead.

Members expressed interest in holding more meetings and possibly even forming an official organization. Denise Bondy said they have to decide on a strategy and methodology and simply can’t use social media to “preach to the choir.”

“We have to make our voices more publicly heard,” stated Rozankovic.

John McDonald also wanted a more active voice in the dialogue and that council members are only part-time in their positions and need to to hear all voices. Anthony Leardi indicated an association could be formed – complete with a board of directors, rules, an AGM and registered with the province – that could act as a way to formally represent themselves.

“It would not be onerous at all,” said Leardi. “It would be a vehicle to express what you want to express to town council.”

Dale Scott believed getting involved an organizing a group would be their best course of action. He said Amherstburg is his hometown and “I don’t like seeing where it’s going right now.” Former councillor Diane Pouget wanted to organize as quickly as possible and said getting delegates before town council would assist council in making decisions and giving them information.

Councillor Patricia Simone attended the meeting and stated that she took six pages of notes at the meeting.

“I look forward to hearing from you guys over the next four years and we can continue to make Amherstburg a better place,” said Simone.