A-Team Robotics take part in FIRST Robotics’ Ryerson District Event

By Ron Giofu

A-Team Robotics didn’t get the result they were looking for in Toronto the weekend of March 15-17, but are still making progress.

The robotics team, also known as Team 6544, took part in the FIRST Robotics Ryerson District Event at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, which is located inside the former Maple Leaf Gardens and operated by Ryerson University.

“There were 37 teams,” explained Allan Parks, who is one of the coaches and mentors. “We finished 16th in qualifying matches. We were quite happy with that. We made it into the quarterfinals but we didn’t get past the quarterfinals.”

Each team had to bring their newly-created robot to the event and do the tasks as directed in this year’s challenge. FIRST Robotics’ challenge this year is entitled “Power Up” and includes tasks involving a scale, a switch and climbing.

The theme is a take-off of the old 1980’s-style video games, Parks stated.

The scale challenge involved having the robot keeping enough weight on the team’s side of the scale than that of the opposing team. The scale varies from being four to seven-feet off the ground. The switch is a similar concept only it was not as high off of the ground.

The climb had to see the robot get at least 16-inches off of the ground.

“Every year in January, they release a new challenge,” said Parks, adding that each team had six weeks to build and program a new robot to complete the challenges.

“The kids got to be in downtown Toronto and even that was a great experience,” Parks said of the most recent competition.

A-Team Robotics has 18 members this year, which is double of what the team had last year in its inaugural season. Parks said they are mainly Grade 9 and 10 students with a Grade 12 student as well. The students are all from General Amherst High School, and though no formal affiliation exists currently, the school is helping out in certain areas and a relationship is growing.

Despite being in their second season, A-Team Robotics is performing well.

“When we rated ourselves against the other robots, we still look like a more seasoned team,” he said. “Our kids are learning and gaining a lot of value through this.”

The next competition for A-Team Robotics will be Easter Weekend in Windsor.

If any person or company wishes to sponsor the A-Team Robotics group, they can visit www.a-teamrobotics.com for more information.