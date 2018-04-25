2nd Amherstburg Beaver Scout colony performs cleanup

The 2nd Amherstburg Beaver Scout colony was out doing the duty to help protect the environment by picking up garbage around the water retention pond south of town and along Lowes Side Road between the pond and the AMA Sportsmen’s Association last week.

Together, they picked up over two huge bins full of garbage! A thank you goes out to all of the motorists who took the time to slow down as they passed us. A few even stopped to say thank you. One of the aims of Scouting is to help the youth learn new skills to live in, and take care of, their environment.

That night the 2nd Amherstburg Cubs and Scouts were welcomed by the AMA Sportsmen Association to learn about archery and to try their hand on their indoor range. The Beavers and Cubs also went back to learn about their air rifles.

Upcoming events include a White Tail and Howler camp for our oldest Beavers and Cubs at Camp Cedarwin as well as a regional Cuboree camp to be held at the Jack Miner Bird Sanctuary in late May.

If you see us out and about please stop an say hi! 2nd Amherstburg Scouting is always looking for volunteers to help run the program and registration for new youth is held in August/September. Any questions or interest can be send to the 2nd Amherstburg group commissioner at amherstburgscouting@hotmail.com We will see you soon!

2nd Amherstburg Scouting is one of the oldest groups in Essex County. Beaver Scouts are for boys and girls ages 5-7, Cub Scouts are for boys and girls 8-10, and Scouts are for boys and girls 11-14 years old.

—Story and photos submitted by Chris Chumko, 2nd Amherstburg Scouting