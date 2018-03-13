2018 will be busy at Fort Malden National Historic Site

By Jonathan Martin

Fort Malden National Historic Site is marching into a busy season.

The park will host a variety of programs, including Windsor-Essex County’s first ever escape room festival.

The festival is set for June 16. Local escape room companies will bring 7-9 of their timed puzzles to the fort, complete with “varying themes.” The fort itself will design and execute an additional two it has titled “Escape the Barracks” and “Escape the Marquee.” The event is set to include live entertainment, food and drinks.

More immediately, from Monday, March 12 to Friday, March 16, Fort Malden will run a March break day camp for youth.

According to Parks Canada public relations officer Rae Kingdon, the activities included in the camp will range from crafts to hands-on cooking in the Fort’s 1840s-era cookhouse. Kids will take part in both indoor and outdoor scavenger hunts and be introduced to period games. The camp targets youths aged 6-12.

The camp participation fee is $24.50 per participant, per day. Kids can take part in one day or all five. The programs run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, participants must call 519-736-5416 or e-mail ont.fort-malden@pc.gc.ca

Fort Malden won’t officially open for the season until May 19, though, when it will reveal its newest exhibit, titled “The British Wore Red?” According to Parks Canada, the exhibit will feature a timeline of military uniforms, clothing and artifacts from Fort Malden’s history.

On July 1, Fort Malden will host the annual Canada Day event in conjunction with the Town of Amherstburg. As in years past, the event will feature “cool activities and entertainment” and will end with a fireworks display along the Detroit River.

More information and a list of special events can be found on the Town of Amherstburg’s website at www.amherstburg.ca or Parks Canada’s Fort Malden page at www.parkscanada.gc.ca/fortmalden.