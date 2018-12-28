2018 – The Year in Review – October, November & December

OCTOBER

Work starts to wrap up at 182 Pickering Dr., a new affordable housing project for seniors. The new five-storey building at 182 Pickering Dr. is expected to be ready for occupancy by Nov. 1. All persons to move into the 32-unit building have to be age 65 or over with 22 of the units being one-bedroom apartments at $710 per month plus hydro. There are five one-bedroom barrier free apartments also available at $710 per month plus hydro while five two-bedroom barrier free apartments are available for $972 plus hydro.

After nine years, the Amherstburg Farmers Market will have a new location to call home. The market has been held at the Malden Community and Cultural Centre – a.k.a. “The Little White Church” – at the end of Howard Avenue and County Road 20 and opened in 2010. It has hosted local vendors every Saturday to sell a wide variety of local produce to baked goods and handmade crafts. The 2.5 acre lot, deemed a historical building has now been sold, forcing the market and its vendors to find a new home.

Town council decided to Belle Vue as a conference centre and wedding venue. Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said the motion at hand was not to approve any funding for Belle Vue, but to assist with fundraising. “We have had interest in fundraising with big numbers,” said DiCarlo, adding that potential donors want to know what will be happening with the site before committing any dollars to it. Fundraising would become a concern later in the year with council wondering what the $12,000 paid to the Crown Park Corporation from the Amherstburg Community Foundation was for. CAO John Miceli indicated the report laid out plans for a more “robust” foundation.

Local residents Kurt Reffle and Brenda Scott create “Canada – Already Great, Eh!” baseball caps. The hats prove popular and are carried through Downtown Espresso and The Barber Shop, though Reffle and Scott have to restock the shelves on several occasions. The pair are assisted Diana Giorgi at Dimensional Embroidery.

Construction begins on the Edgewater forcemain project with lane reductions for several weeks on Front Road North between Silver Sand Dr. and Texas Road. While it has now stopped for the winter, the project will resume in the spring when it is expected to be completed. Total cost of this phase of the project is $8.9 million but a developer is contributing approximately $917,000 for pump station improvements. This is the second of three phases of the Edgewater Diversion Project.

Fire Prevention Week is observed in Amherstburg. The Amherstburg Fire Department marks the occasion by delivering fire safety messages to local schools and having open houses at all three stations.

The town’s much publicized and often controversial switch to the Windsor Police Service ended up with the official contract signing. The signing took place inside of a fourth floor boardroom at Windsor police headquarters with the contract being for 20-years with reviews eligible every five years. Either Windsor or Amherstburg could pull out of the deal with 18 months notice, but representatives from both sides looked pleased with what was happening that morning.

The Town of Amherstburg and its tourism department took time out to pay tribute to community members that give back. A special volunteer luncheon was held at the Libro Centre where approximately 70 volunteers were recognized.

A pair of new hotel developments are unveiled in Amherstburg. The first is a proposed $10 million, 60-room Quality Inn and Suites near the intersection of Simcoe St. and Meloche Road. That project is being developed by Nor-Built Construction with another $10 million in retail shops and/or restaurants possible at the site. The second hotel development is proposed by Amico, with a boutique hotel ranging from 60-90 rooms planned for the corner of Dalhousie St. and Gore St. The Amico development is part of a proposed $120 million in investment planned for the company, with two condominium buildings also planned for the mainland and the development of the south end of Boblo Island. The latter was approved by the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal in December, the result of a three-day hearing in August.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo is re-elected to a second term in the municipal election. Leo Meloche wins the deputy mayor post with Diane Pouget finishing only four votes behind. Pouget would ask for a recount in November, be granted one, with the results being the same as election night. Donald McArthur, Michael Prue, Patricia Simone, Peter Courtney and Marc Renaud were elected councillors.

Long-time General Amherst coach Domenic Silvaggio is officially inducted into the Windsor-Essex County Sports Hall of Fame. Amherstburg native Cheryll Damphouse was also part of the Class of 2018. Silvaggio, also a retired teacher from the school, was honoured for his ongoing coaching legacy at General Amherst High School that includes over 600 victories, 26 championships at the local WECSSAA/ECSSAA level, 13 SWOSSAA (southwestern Ontario) championships and ten straight OFSAA medals with the school’s senior basketball team. Of the ten straight OFSAA medals with the Lady Gens, five of them were gold including four straight provincial titles between 2004-07. Damphouse’s extensive golfing resume includes winning the Ontario Match Play Championship twice and she also qualified for LPGA tournaments including the DuMaurier Classic, the Lady Stroh’s Tournament and competed in France at the Ladies International Stroke Play Championship. Her biography also notes that she played in the Ladies British Open and was the 1989 Canadian Ladies Amateur Champion. Damphouse was also named twice to the Ontario Senior Ladies’ Provincial team and was a five-time member of the Ontario Ladies Amateur team.

The Miracle League of Amherstburg hosts its year-end banquet at the McGregor Columbian Club. Organizations that helped out at the banquet included the McGregor Columbian Club as well as the McGregor Columbian Squires as both groups donated $1,500 each.

A live cooking demonstration was held at Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery. Chef Billy Deslippe of Smashed Apple Trade Company performed a live, interactive cooking show for nearly 100 people. The award-winning chef created a four-course meal as he shared tips and tricks that can easily be used in anyone’s kitchen. In addition to the food, guests were also treated to several varieties of wine offered at Sprucewood.

A General Amherst High School student has captured gold at the recent SWOSSAA tennis tournament. Matteo Palumbo captured the gold medal after winning all three of his matches at the regional tennis tournament in Chatham. He won his matches 8-2, 8-4 and then 8-4 again in the finals. Palumbo will play at the provincial tournament – OFSAA – in the spring.

NOVEMBER

The town holds a public meeting on the possibility of allowing ATV usage along area roadways. Most at the meeting spoke in favour. If allowed by the town, it would only pertain to town roadways with proponents having to appeal to the County of Essex to have ATVs allowed on county roadways.

Local business owners and operators got a chance to learn about what a BIA does during a meeting at the Libro Centre. Debi Croucher, executive director of the Downtown Windsor BIA (DWBIA), spoke to a group of about 15 business operators and some incoming council members. Croucher said her role was to educate businesses on what a BIA is and illustrate examples of what they can do. Croucher was invited to speak by the Town of Amherstburg.

Community Living Essex County’s Career Compass joined the Ontario Disability Employment Network’s (ODEN) provincial campaign to promote Disability Employment Awareness Month (DEAM) and as part of it, helped Joe Meloche Ford with its can drive. Joe Meloche Ford assists Career Compass by employing people with an intellectual disability.

The sixth annual Jones Cookoff and the Essex County Heroes will benefit big time from it. The cookoff, held at the home of Terry and Lisa Jones, raised thousands for the Heroes, an athletic club that started in Amherstburg 14 years ago for people with intellectual disabilities. A final total was not known as of press time, but it is expected to far exceed the $30,000 raised last year. The Heroes are a partnership between Community Living Essex County and the Amherstburg Police Service with Michelle Jones-Rousseau and Mike Cox being co-founders. Jones-Rousseau said she wanted her son Kyle to be able to play basketball and the idea grew from there.

The Windsor Police Service announced that the Officer In Charge of the Amherstburg Detachment, effective January 1, 2019, will be Staff Sergeant Dave DeLuca. According to a media release issued by Windsor police, “Staff Sergeant DeLuca is a lifelong Amherstburg resident who knows the community and has a first-hand understanding of their concerns and expectations.”

The General Amherst Bulldogs senior football team finished atop the WECSSAA Tier 3 division thanks to a 21-16 win in their final game. The Bulldogs finished the season a perfect 7-0 after defeating the Tecumseh Vista Academy Vortex, the latter team also entering the game undefeated. The game, played in Tecumseh, was dedicated in memory of Dave Scott, the former General Amherst teacher and coach who died in Sept. 2017.

The ongoing labour dispute between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) came to Amherstburg. Rotating postal strikes came to the region with the Amherstburg post office being one of the locations impacted. The workers went back to their jobs thanks to federal legislation.

Amherstburg resident Nellie Durand celebrated her most iconic birthday yet. Durand celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family at her home in Amherstburg. The 100-year-old also received a visit from Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, who presented her with a plaque on behalf of the town to extend birthday wishes.

An Amherstburg resident returns from Africa with stories, photos and a lot of experiences. Jonathan Martin, who has done freelance reporting for the River Town Times, returned from Africa in October after spending nearly two months on the continent. He left in late August for Kenya and after spending a brief period of time there, headed into South Sudan where he reported there.

The General Amherst Lady Gens junior girls basketball team made it to the WECSSAA “AA” final but came out on the short end of a 39-26 decision. The Kingsville Cavaliers walked away as this year’s champions but there was not a lot of disappointment on the General Amherst side as this year’s team exceeded expectations. The senior Lady Gens lost in the semi-finals to eventual champion Kennedy.

The storytelling abilities of Pat Warren has been showcased thanks to a pair of new books. Warren, who celebrated his 90 th birthday earlier this year, has authored “My Amherstburg – Stories & Photos about family, friends & stuff” and “Amherstburg Stories – Personally Speaking, Ghost Stories, Yesteryear.” Both books entail stories from Amherstburg’s past, with the latter including stories from other local residents that were told over the years to Warren.

birthday earlier this year, has authored “My Amherstburg – Stories & Photos about family, friends & stuff” and “Amherstburg Stories – Personally Speaking, Ghost Stories, Yesteryear.” Both books entail stories from Amherstburg’s past, with the latter including stories from other local residents that were told over the years to Warren. Remembrance Day was observed in Amherstburg. Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 organizes and leads the parade to the cenotaph and conducts the service. At its conclusion, parade commander Richard Girard turns his duties over to his son Tim. There were also commemorations of the 100 th anniversary of the end of World War I with bells chiming 100 times at three local churches.

anniversary of the end of World War I with bells chiming 100 times at three local churches. Town council passes a motion requiring all of council to have at least 48 hours notice prior to any major newsworthy event that the town is involved in.

The Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club is hopeful to still have a youth camp in Amherstburg and is in negotiations with Girl Guides of Canada to try and make that happen. The chair and vice chair of the Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club – Kathi Poupard and Cathy Robertson – have a dream of providing a youth camp for all and are negotiating with the Girl Guides of Canada to try and purchase the latter’s camp.

The Town of Amherstburg held a public meeting on the issue of cannabis and the possibility of retail stores in town but not a lot of people came out to voice their views. A crowd of about 15 people attended the meeting in the Libro Centre’s downstairs community room, with some being incoming council members and members of administration. The presentation was run in collaboration with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The River Lights Winter Festival officially opens to the public with the municipal tree lighting ceremony held. It was preceded by the Essex Region Conservation Foundation “Super Santa Run.” Both events help kick off River Lights, which runs through early January. Nine homes and businesses are also

An Amherstburg farm is the home of a world champion Clydesdale horse. Wismer Clydesdales, located on County Road 18, is the home to Iron Horse MM Steele, a horse that recently became a world champion at the World Clydesdale Show in Madison, Wisconsin. It was the crowning achievement for that horse though it has a long list of accomplishments.

The Windsor Parade Corporation presents the annual Santa Claus Parade. The hour-long parade is capped by a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Thousands line Sandwich St., Richmond St. and Dalhousie St.

The warden’s banquet is held to celebrate the career of outgoing Essex County Warden Tom Bain. Bain has spent the last eight years as warden but has stepped out of that job. He will remain on county council as Lakeshore mayor.

The cost of having the police at two local festivals is discussed by council in a heated debate. As much as $17,000 is believed to be owing with outgoing council members hoping the incoming council keeps the discussion alive so that taxpayers don’t get stuck with the bill.

•Town council takes no action as a result of a pair of separate investigations. Councillor Jason Lavigne was accused of being the one who “leaked” in-camera information at a meeting in September. According to integrity commissioner Bruce Elman’s report, he investigated alleged leaks that came out of a Sept. 10 in-camera meeting and believed that by “circumstantial information” that it proved to be Lavigne who committed the leak. Lavigne has vehemently denied that accusation. The other report stemmed from comments made from Councillor Diane Pouget to CAO John Miceli with the latter filing the complaint.

•Lajeunesse students Luc Warnock, Brendyn Fountain and Audrey O’Connor are the subject of a signing ceremony as all three earned athletic scholarships to university. Warnock and Fountain are from Amherstburg. Warnock is a golfer, Fountain plays football and O’Connor participates in track and field.

The outgoing council members say their farewells at the final council meeting of the term. Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale and councillors Rick Fryer, Diane Pouget, and Joan Courtney do not return. Courtney had announced her retirement from politics a few months earlier after a 27-year career in public service, most of which were spent as a Catholic school board trustee.

Members of the Garage Gym gathered with friends and family at Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery to raise money for a local charity. “Row Madness” took over the local winery with proceeds going to The Addolorata De Luca Leadership (ADL) Scholarship, founded by Amherstburg resident and recent University of Windsor graduate Cessidia DeBiasio. Tony Smith, who co-owns the Garage Gym with wife Dani, compared the type of event to the famed NCAA basketball tournament held every spring. The event raised over $10,000.

DECEMBER

Breakfast with Santa and the Mayor is held at the Libro Centre.

Conservative candidate Chris Lewis, who ran provincially, met with supporters in McGregor as he kicked off his 2019 federal campaign. He is trying to wrest the Essex riding from NDP incumbent Tracey Ramsey.

Approximately 700 people attend the Libro Centre for a charity hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens Alumni and the Amherstburg Rotary team. The game was organized by the Rotary Club of Amherstburg as a fundraiser for Amherstburg Community Services (ACS).

The new council was sworn in at the Libro Centre. Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche and Councillors Donald McArthur, Michael Prue, Patricia Simone, Peter Courtney and Marc Renaud officially become council members.

Essex County council holds its inaugural meeting at the Essex Civic Centre. Five new members are welcomed including Amherstburg Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche, Essex Mayor Larry Snively, Lakeshore Deputy Mayor Tracey Bailey, LaSalle Deputy Mayor Crystal Meloche and Leamington Deputy Mayor Larry Verbeke. Hilda MacDonald moves up from deputy mayor to mayor in Leamington while Marc Bondy does the same in LaSalle.

The Amherstburg Optimist Club holds its annual Polar Bear Dip in Colchester.

Alhambra Garcia Caravan #230 holds its annual Christmas Party at the McGregor Columbian Club. Santa Claus stops by at the party for those with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara was elected by his colleagues as the new warden of the County of Essex. He succeeds Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain in the county’s top political job. Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos is acclaimed as the deputy warden.

Note – This issue of the River Town Times went to press in mid-December. We apologize if anything was missed and offer this feature as a way to sample what happened in Amherstburg and the area in the past year.