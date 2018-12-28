2018 – The Year in Review – July, August & September

JULY
- Canada Day celebrations are once again held by the town and hosted at Fort Malden National Historic Site. The day’s events also include the Canada D’Eh Run, organized by Running Flat, that saw over 2,000 walkers and runners on the 5K course. The first-ever Treat & Eats Festival was also presented at Toddy Jones Park.
- Joan Donaldson becomes president of the Rotary Club of Amherstburg. She takes over from Dan Hunt, who finished a six-month term.
- The Fighting Island Boxing Club hosted “Lights Out at the Libro” with a full card of fighters scheduled to compete in Rink A at the Libro Centre. Local boxers plus fighters from around the area turned out for the event.
- The Belle Vue Conservancy was pleased with its most recent fundraiser, the “All That Jazz for Belle Vue” event. A sold out crowd of over 80 people came to the Artisan Grill for the show with the featured entertainment being Renée King-Jackson and her Fabulous Foursome. Conservancy president Shirley Curson-Prue said the entertainment and the meal provided by the Artisan Grill made the night one to remember. A similar event was held in October.
- Due to a shortfall in LED lights, the Town of Amherstburg ordered 210 more in order to complete the project. Town council authorized the purchase and installation of 210 more fixtures to complete the LED light conversion project “in an amount not to exceed $145,800 plus HST.” The town states the total contract value is not to exceed $1,332,556 plus HST.
- Great weather, great music and great food were the reasons organizers of the Amherstburg Rotary Ribfest were pleased with last weekend. The ninth annual Ribfest was held at Centennial Park with four ribbers, a selection of other food vendors, craft vendors, bouncy castles and a full lineup of entertainment available for the thousands that came through the gates. When all was said and done, organizers are reporting that 13,000 came to the Ribfest.
- A celebration was held for Betty Sul on the occasion of her 100th birthday, with her birthday being July 18. Sul said she was surprised for the recognition, though called it “absolutely beautiful” and “absolutely perfect.”
- Local people with intellectual disabilities got a break from the heat thanks to a local service club. Alhambra Garcia Caravan #230 and LaSalle’s Park Haven Marina joined forces with local first responders to offer up boat rides on the Detroit River.
- A local woman was the “artist of the month” for July for a charitable organization helping people, many of who are children, who have serious illnesses. Morgan Deschaine was selected by “Beads of Courage” after applying online. The beads, which are often used to comfort children with illnesses, were shipped recently though Deschaine pointed out the 100 small pink pigs she created will be sold by the organization as a way to fundraise.
- A project undertaken by the Rotary Club of Amherstburg, in partnership with the Amherstburg Fire Department and Amherstburg Community Services, resulted in an award for Rotary. The Rotary Club has received a 2018 Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council Fire Safety Award.
- A group of local golfers joined former, current and future NHL stars and some football talent as well in raising money for breast cancer research. The second annual Ed Jovanovski Charity Golf Classic was held at Pointe West Golf Club with well-known athletes attending including the likes of Jose Theodore, Darren Banks, Aaron Ekblad, Michael DiPietro, Todd Warriner, Brett Romberg, Matt Puempel, Zack Kassian not to mention Jovanovski himself.
- Nantais Athletic Inc. was chosen as the new operator of the pro shop at the Libro Centre. Canadian Tire pulled out earlier in the year as the operator. Nantais would open the pro shop later in the year.
- Even though this year’s Woofa-Roo Pet Festival was held under cool, wet conditions, the festival’s director was still happy with how things went. Lorene Clayton pointed out that while some of the outdoor events were impacted both Saturday and Sunday at the Libro Centre, it didn’t have that much of an impact overall. Indoor events went off as planned and Clayton said she was happy with the weekend overall.
- The 13th annual Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy Show (revved up a record number of autophiles. An estimated 700 cars, old, new, big and small lined Amherstburg’s streets last Sunday while throngs of automotive enthusiasts crowded around them for a look at the details. The event featured live music, food, drinks, games and contests in addition to the rumbling main attractions. The day’s success was bitter-sweet for organizer Eleanor Renaud, though, as she would step down from her post.
AUGUST
- The Goggin family and Concours Mold step up to help Amherstburg Community Services purchase a new accessible vehicle. The Goggin family of Amherstburg donated $32,000 to ACS’ accessible vehicle fundraising campaign. That money, on top of the $18,000 raised by ACS, brought the total to $50,000 and by reaching that amount, it triggered the Concours Mold Challenge. Concours Mold Inc. pledged to donate $25,000 if the community could raise the first $50,000 towards a new $75,000 accessible vehicle. The new accessible vehicle arrived and was put into service in November.
- Mother Nature put the “steam” into “steampunk” over the Civic Holiday weekend but enthusiasts of that and Harry Potter still came to Amherstburg anyway. The first Amherstburg Uncommon Festival was held last Friday through Sunday, organizers are still pleased with how things transpired. High heat and humidity kept people off the streets at points, but the reported attendance figure by the town was 35,000 for the three days. The festival would be approved by town council for 2019 with plans already underway for the second annual Amherstburg Uncommon Festival.
- In recognition of Emancipation Day, the Amherstburg Freedom Museum held its annual gala. This year, it was a special occasion for one particular member of the museum family as Philip Alexander was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award for his involvement with the museum, which began as the North American Black Historical Museum. Though the museum officially launched in 1975, efforts to get it started date back over a decade prior to that with Alexander invited by founder Melvin “Mac” Simpson to help get the idea off the ground.
- Co-An Park spent was humming, popping and whistling as hundreds of pieces of vintage machinery rolled onto the shared space for exhibition in the 34th annual Steam and Gas Engine Show. According to Gary Struhar, president of the Steam and Gas Engine Museum, the weekend was all about educating the public about the history of local agriculture.
- Town council voted to defer a amending development agreement for 83 Sandwich St. S. and that deferral has killed the chances of Wendy’s coming to Amherstburg, according to the property owner. The deferral came as a result of a letter from Sobeys’ lawyers with the majority of council, with the exception of Mayor Aldo DiCarlo and Councillor Rick Fryer, opting to wait until that matter was addressed by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT). However, developer Joe Mikhail said that deferral effectively kills the plans to have a Wendy’s on the site due to timelines that company has. According to Mikhail, the letter was circulated to town council about one hour before the meeting. Rennie Rota, who runs the Amherstburg Sobeys, said he is pro-development as is Sobeys. They are also concerned about the safety of their customers, claiming the driveway off of Sandwich St. S. would be narrowed to customers going in and out of the store. “I have no problem with Wendy’s going there,” said Rota. “I think it would be good for my business. What we’re saying is, if you are going to build it, build it right.”
- The town officially adopts its Parks Master Plan. However, it may take a while before recommendations contained within actually come to fruition. Mayor Aldo DiCarlo believes there may be some confusion over what the adoption of the plan really means. He said the plan contains “guiding principles” on how the municipality should proceed. He said public input went into the plan but noted it isn’t a plan that can sit on the shelf and not be changed.
- Four local car dealers and a pair of local realtors were at where a 2009 van was presented to the agency. Representing the car dealers were Scott Elliott and Mike Bezzoubkin from Amherstburg GM, Matt Semande from Thrasher Sales and Leasing, Michelle Ropac from Joe Meloche Ford and Leo Racicot Jr. from Racicot Chrysler while realtors John D’Alimonte and Kim Wheeler also were part of the team that helped acquire the van. The van is used to help transport students to St. Clair College.
- The 52nd annual Art by the River got off to a wet start but recovered nicely as the weekend went on. The show, the largest fundraiser of the year for the Gibson Gallery, reported to have about 2,000 fewer people than last year due to early weather woes. Saturday morning wasn’t ideal for Art by the River due to rain and wind, but things turned around by afternoon with crowds coming through to enjoy the over 150 artists and crafters that turned out to Fort Malden National Historic Site of Canada. However, according to Gibson Gallery board member Bonnie Deslippe, the foul weather early on still didn’t stop some from attending as she said there was a line-up of people wanting to enter.
- A local golfer went to the Special Olympics Canadian National Games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia and came home with a bronze medal. Kyle Spearing captured third place in division three of the golf competition after shooting 52, 54 and 55 in the three nine-hole rounds at the tournament. His scores in the first two rounds put him in division three and he finished 16th overall. Celine LaBrecque, 21, brought home five bronze medals in rhythmic gymnastics from the same competition held in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Celine won bronze in each of her routines – ball, hoop, ribbon and clubs – as well as a bronze medal overall.
- The McGuire family held their sixth annual Vintage Bicycle Open House at their Concession 6 North home. Mark and Cori McGuire said they regularly attend a show in Brantford and brought the idea to Amherstburg.
- CAO John Miceli filed a defamation lawsuit against one of the two men who ran for mayor. According to a statement of claim filed with the Superior Court of Justice in Windsor Aug. 23, Miceli is seeking $90,000 in the lawsuit from Glenn Swinton. Miceli is seeking damages for defamation in the amount of $70,000, aggravated, punitive and exemplary damages in the amount of $20,000 and “an interlocutory and final injunction prohibiting the Defendant, directly or indirectly, from publishing and/or broadcasting, or encouraging others to publish or broadcast any statements, in any matter which in their plain or ordinary meaning or by innuendo suggested the Plaintiff is mendacious, corrupt, incompetent, or responsible for criminal acts.” Swinton told the River Town Times that he received a “Notice under the Libel and Defamation Act” from Mousseau DeLuca McPherson Prince LLP Barristers and Solicitors, on behalf of Miceli, claiming that he has made libel claims against him and was encouraging defamation throughout Facebook. Swinton stated at the time that “because anything I had posted was already public knowledge and I have no control over other people’s posts, I naturally responded notifying them that because the claims were so far-fetched, it appeared to me that Mr. Miceli was attempting to form a basis to argue wrongful dismissal and that no apology would be coming from me.” Swinton added that part of his platform in running for mayor was that hires made by the CAO would be reviewed if he was elected as mayor. None of the accusations have been proven in court.
SEPTEMBER
- Women hoping to make the national sledge hockey team converged on Amherstburg over the Labour Day weekend to try and keep their dreams alive. The Canadian women’s national sledge hockey team was at the Libro Centre for their selection camp for the 2018-19 season. Janice Coulter, Women’s Sledge Hockey of Canada president, said 25 players were vying for 15 spots on the national team.
- Essex-Windsor EMS did its part to help people during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As part of its support, Essex-Windsor EMS flew yellow and purple flags outside its bases this September in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Essex-Windsor EMS chief Bruce Krauter said they are a strong supporter of this awareness campaign being spearheaded by the Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch, in partnership with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
- The annual Festival of Hawks returns to Holiday Beach Conservation Area. It was held over two weekends. The Festival of Hawks is a co-production of the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) and the Holiday Beach Migration Observatory (HBMO).
- The House Youth Centre hosted an event as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The House teamed with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) the event.
- Legion Week is heldin Amherstburg with the local branch kicking it off with parades and awards. Legion Week, the origins of which date back to 1953 when an open house was held in Dresden, is traditionally celebrated the third week of September. Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 held its parade and gathered back at the branch afterward. Capt. Jeff Turner, commanding officer of the #202 Fort Malden Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, acted as master of ceremonies and read proclamations from Ontario Command and other dignitaries, including Premier Doug Ford.
- General Amherst High School holds a Terry Fox Run. The fitness and recreational leadership class hosts the event. The class aimed to spread awareness about the Terry Fox Foundation and cancer research.
- People from across Windsor-Essex County and Chatham-Kent came to Assumption Park in Windsor to pay tribute to local veterans. Veterans Voice of Canada, a non-profit agency that helps document the stories of veterans through interviews, presented its second annual “128 Flags of Remembrance” tribute ceremony with all 128 flags being sponsored. This area is the only area where a tribute was done where all 128 flags were sponsored. Both the Town of Amherstburg and County of Essex sponsored flags along with other local families and municipalities.
- The federal agriculture minister was in Harrow where he announced what is being termed a “transformational” investment into science and innovation for the sector. Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food, Lawrence MacAulay announced details of the federal government’s $70 million investment, over five years, into the sector “to address significant environmental challenges and hire approximately 75 scientists and science professionals in emerging fields of agricultural science.” Of this $70 million investment, the federal government stated that $44 million is dedicated to hiring the “next generation of federal research scientists and science professionals and equipping them with the state-of-the-art tools they need to advance agricultural research, including environmental sampling equipment and analytical instruments.”
- Town council received an update on Bell’s fibre to the home project and the news was that everything is good so far. Senior manager of network provisioning Darin Meek noted the project got started in July and some areas of the town have been completed. The target date is June 30, 2020.
- The Amherstburg Fire Department received one of its new fire trucks that was ordered. Elected officials, administration and members of the public went to fire station #1 for the official acceptance of the new truck, with Bob Lock from Fort Garry Fire Trucks on hand to present the keys to Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. Fire chief Bruce Montone thanked town council for its support of the department, including authorizing the purchase of the new trucks. Council agreed last December to buy the two new vehicles at a cost of $807,000, with about $380,000 of that being the new pumper/tanker that arrived.
- Firehorse Leadership Organization will be bringing a leadership and mentorship program to area youth next year with the help of Libro Credit Union. Firehorse was the recipient of a “Prosperity Grant” from Libro Credit Union in the amount of $21,049. The money will be utilized in Firehorse’s “Learn and Lead” program that will be rolled out early next year. Firehorse Leadership Organization executive director Michelle Stein said they will be reaching out and look for 15-20 youth ages 14-and-over to enrol in the program.
- The seventh annual McGregor Mug Run and International Beer Festival saw nearly 300 runners flock to Co-An Park to run and raise awareness for Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario. Runners had a choice of running either 5km or 10km, with both distances being half road course through town and the other half being on a greenway trail.
- For its initial foray into the Ontario Brewing Awards, a local brewery didn’t come away empty-handed. G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. won a bronze medal for its blond ale – a.k.a. the “Back Shop Brew” – at the awards ceremony in Toronto. The brewery is co-owned by Dwayne and Jen Grondin and Greg and Cathy Grondin with Dwayne stating all area breweries did well at the award ceremony.
- Fort Malden National Historic Site of Canada presented its first “Heritage Fair,” but it was a combination of events that people have experienced before. The event saw military re-enactors and encampments, a “trade zone” with blacksmiths and potters, cannon firings, entertainment and more with interpretation officer Alex Dale noting they tried to fit in a cultural theme as well.
- A major storm rips through Amherstburg, causing a brick sign to be destroyed and damage to some farm properties. Environment Canada confirmed that “a probable tornado affected the Amherstburg area. Damage consisted of a brick welcome sign being blown over as well as large tree branches down. This is consistent with EF-0 damage. In this case there was no evidence of a long and narrow path of damage which is typical of tornadoes. However, the area affected was in line with the damage path of a tornado that occurred earlier in Michigan. As a result, this is a probable tornado.” Councillor Diane Pouget would question why residents weren’t given better notification of the storm before it hit.
- Four players – Megan Kelly, Jace Conway, Max Vigneux and Soham Lane – represent Amherstburg at the first-ever Miracle League all-star game in Findlay, Ohio. There was one competitive game and three more friendly games and the players received a full uniform and various other souvenirs. There was a welcome party on the Friday night and a Saturday banquet where the players received awards.