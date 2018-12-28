2018 – The Year in Review – January, February & March

JANUARY

The AAM Goodfellows reportedly raise over $11,000 in newspaper sales and help over 100 families during the holiday season.

Ingrid Silvaggio Heugh details her experiences in Uganda. She visited the African nation to aid children there supported by Save African Child Uganda (SACU).

The Town of Amherstburg started offering civil marriage ceremonies with the first one being Jan. 3. Amherstburg residents Nicholas Grimaldi and Danielle Cribley became the first couple to be wed at town hall. The officiant was Nicole Rubli, who is also the town’s manager of licensing and enforcement. Civil marriage ceremonies can also be administered by clerk Paula Parker and deputy clerk Tammy Fowkes.

Two Amherstburg residents win big in the Brentwood Lottery draw. Mary Pare won the 2018 Ford Mustang that was offered in partnership with Amherstburg dealership Joe Meloche Ford. Helen McWhinney’s ticket was drawn as the winner of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler. Both had the option of either taking the vehicle or cash.

Kids Curing Cancer (KCC), a local group of youth supported by parents and family members, held their “hockey day” as another way to give back. KCC held the event for the first time in 2017 and brought it back in 2018 with all levels of hockey participating. The event was held in partnership with the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) and the Amherstburg Admirals.

The location of the new public high school was revealed. The town sold 15 acres of the southern portion of Centennial Park to the Greater Essex County District School Board for $2,457,000 with the town putting the proceeds into a parkland reserve. The town will retain 12 acres on the northern end of the park. The new 819-student high school will house both General Amherst High School students and Western Secondary School students with the estimated opening date being Sept. 2020.

Town council passed the new open burn bylaw thanks to a 5-1 vote. Fire chief Bruce Montone said the bylaw is “reasonably close” to what was presented in 2017. Voting in favour of the new bylaw was Mayor Aldo DiCarlo and councillors Jason Lavigne, Rick Fryer, Joan Courtney and Leo Meloche. Councillor Diane Pouget was opposed while Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale was not at the meeting. Properties will have to be inspected before a permit is granted. The bylaw also contains other provisions depending on the type of fire set, the setting (urban vs. rural) or if a device such as an outdoor fireplace or chiminea is being used.

Crowds pack the AMA Sportsmen Association for the annual “turkey shoot.” Paper targets with turkeys on them were shot at as part of the club’s way to highlight its air rifle program.

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 and the Marsh Historical Collection teamed up to pay further tribute to local veterans. The two organizations will be embarking on a project to enhance the area around the cenotaph with a focus on honouring those Amherstburg residents who gave their lives in World War I. The enhancements debuted at Remembrance Day.

Four public meetings were held with regards to the issue of contracting out police services to Windsor. Many in attendance speak in opposition to the switch with large crowds at most of the meetings. Residents in opposition to the switch commend the Amherstburg Police Service and question the need to switch to the Windsor Police Service.

Essex County council gets an updated on physician recruitment. While the area is making progress, county council was told that the area continues to lag at 154 physicians per 100,000 population.

Lighthouse Church got a new roof thanks to donations and the work of a roofing company that is comprised of members of the pastor’s family. The pastor – Dr. Adrian Ninaber – said the church received funding from the Baptist Building Fund to help with the new metal roof. Lighthouse Church received a grant of $12,200, half of which they have to pay back. They also raised $38,000 through fundraising.

A community engagement session was presented by the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest in conjunction with Amherstburg Community Services (ACS). Local members of the LGBTQ2S+ community met with Pride Fest president David Lenz, Pride Fest project coordinator Karen Kahelin and ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo. Together, the group discussed what they believe Amherstburg needs to do in order to improve life for its minorities and to build programming for the town’s LGBTQ2S+ community.

Town council has authorized an agreement with Stantec Consulting Ltd. to provide engineering services to complete the Southeast Quadrant Servicing Class Environmental Assessment. What that means is that there could be an additional 1,777 homes built on lands around the Fryer St. and Lowes Side Road intersection in the future. CAO John Miceli stated that there are five parcels of land in that area that are owned by five different developers. The goal is to develop the lands at the same time and the town is trying to facilitate that development.

FEBRUARY

A local resident is heading to Malawi, Africa as part of a delegation going on a food security mission trip. Lillian Scorrar, a parishioner and a lay delegate with Christ Church Anglican, went to the African nation Feb. 2-18.

Emily Beauchamp went on the trip of a lifetime. The 13-year-old local youth went to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida with her parents Kelly and Janice as well as cousin Carlie Poulin Feb. 18-25. The trip is made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce achieved a partial victory in a small claims court case relating to the 2015 Mardi Gras street party event. The ACOC was awarded over $8,600 due to “overpayments” with that total also including $1,875 in legal fees. It was alleged that Ian France’s company overcharged the ACOC for various items used during the 2015 Mardi Gras event, including such things as security services, washrooms and sound and lighting.

Sexually-related crimes that occurred between 1969 and 1981 caused an 87-year-old Amherstburg man to be sentenced to two years of house arrest. Richard James Massen, who had pleaded guilty in 1990 for sexually-related crimes and obtained a pardon for those in 2004, was sentenced for the latest offenses. Massen had pleaded guilty on charges of indecent assault and gross indecency in this latest case. Massen was also given three years of probation.

Thanks to $10,000 from Caesars Windsor Cares, WETRA purchased specialized equipment for their tack room. The equipment was then made available to help those with disabilities who participate in their various programs.

The Town of Amherstburg is hoping to add one, or perhaps two, new bike lanes thanks to funding it has secured from the province. Amherstburg has secured $97,259.51 from the Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling (OMCC) program and town council has authorized administration to enter into a transfer payment agreement with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) to obtain the funding.

Kids Curing Cancer (KCC) held a fundraiser at Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery featuring food, music and superheroes. Proceeds from the event were put towards the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

Save African Child Uganda (SACU) received a large donation from an Amherstburg couple. SACU received $50,000 from the couple with SACU committee member Ingrid Silvaggio Heugh stating the couple wishes to remain anonymous. The $50,000 donation allowed SACU to construct a four-pod classroom for babies and younger students with a common area in the middle. The new building will also be able to have indoor washrooms. The donation was made after recent articles were published in the River Town Times about Heugh and her trip to Uganda. SACU supports children in the Ugandan village of Buwando.

The Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association hosts its house league “Day of Champions” at the Libro Centre.

Big hair, big hair and 80’s music was on full display at St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School. The Villanova Players presented the musical “Rock of Ages,” the high school edition of the show featuring life on the Sunset Strip, efforts to save a famed club and some personal relationships at the same time.

Thirteen participants from Amherstburg, LaSalle, McGregor and Harrow went head-to-head to see who had the best soup at

•Amherstburg Community Services’ (ACS) fourth annual “SOUPer” Wednesday fundraiser at the Columbus Community Hall. Seasons Amherstburg and their mushroom chowder emerged as the winner. A total of 184 people attended “SOUPer Wednesday” with it raising over $4,000. The non-profit agency says that is a record amount.

Town council votes to have the town policed by the Windsor Police Service. The move is described by town officials and proponents as one that will save the town $567,000 annually. Town council voted 3-2 to enter into a 20-year contract with the Windsor Police Service in a meeting that lasted only about 30 minutes. Voting in favour were Mayor Aldo DiCarlo and councillors Leo Meloche and Rick Fryer. Councillors Joan Courtney and Jason Lavigne were opposed. Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale and Councillor Diane Pouget did not vote due to being in conflict. Pouget was there in person, declaring conflict due to her son-in-law being a member of the Windsor Police Service while DiPasquale was absent from the meeting. Boos and catcalls were heard in the audience at town hall when the vote went through.

The Town of Amherstburg welcomes Cheryl Horrobin as the director of corporate services.

MARCH

It was a milestone year for the Charity Chili Cookoff. The cookoff, held annually at the Columbus Community Hall (formerly known as the Knights of Columbus Hall) in Amherstburg, was presented for the 25th time. The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission came in first place, the Columbus Community Hall finished second and Maria’s Restaurant came in third.

A beloved local priest returned home to Africa but leaves with positive memories of his time in the area. Father Donato Lwiyando left for his homeland of the Congo. Father Donato spent six years in Canada with stops at churches in Windsor and London before coming to St. John the Baptist Church in Amherstburg as associate pastor. His most recent church was Good Shepherd Church in Lakeshore. He also spent time assisting those of African origin in the area. Upon his return to the Congo, Father Donato resumed looking girls at the Hope of St. Joseph Shelter he founded.

Amherstburg resident Karen Bolger is named the new executive director at Community Living Essex County (CLEC). She officially assumed the new position in April, upon the retirement of Nancy Wallace-Gero.

The Amherstburg Rotary Club welcomed a pair of new members – Ann Marie Favot and John Sutton – into the club. They were officially inducted into the service club at their meeting at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157.

Approximately 400 people jammed the Columbian Club Hall in McGregor to support Phoenix MacDonald-Gagnon and his family. The surprise of the night was the arrival of Phoenix himself, along with his mother Betty-Joe. Phoenix who was originally hospitalized in September 2017 in London before being moved to Toronto in December 2017, made his first visit back to Essex County for the fundraiser. He is currently being treated for Transverse Myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord.

International Women’s Day was celebrated locally with a strong contingent from Amherstburg helping to “press for progress” as it relates to gender equality. The brunch, actually entitled “Press for Progress,” was held at Ambassador Golf Club in LaSalle with a large crowd attending to hear from guest speakers and panellists.

Myah Trymbulak, a Grade 10 student at General Amherst High School, captured the silver medal in the 41 kg girls class. It was an accomplishment she was pleased with but one she will try and improve upon in future years.

Developer Dr. Dante Capaldi and realtor Ron Deneau appeared before town council to introduce elected officials to a new condominium project they are proposing. Their hope is to construct a 24-unit, three-storey condominium building at the southeast corner of Sandwich St. S. and Fort St. Each unit would be approximately 1,100 square feet and generate about $60,000 in property taxes for the town, said Capaldi. The estimated value of the building would be $6 million with Capaldi adding it would have “a major economic impact on the community and local businesses.”

The Essex Region Conservation Authority confirmed its priority projects and programs to create a healthier and more sustainable environment for 2018 as it unanimously passed its annual budget. The 2018 budget totals $9,271,600, which includes a proposed levy contribution of $3,148,752. This represents an increase of $101,019, or $0.09 per household.

Of that, $51,000 is allocated for operations, and $50,000 for future asset replacement. ERCA states that this levy funds less than 30 per cent of its operations, placing ERCA in the bottom five of all conservation authorities, and well below the provincial average of approximately 45 per cent.

Four local veterans received “Quilts of Valour” as part of a meeting at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157. Richard Girard and Charles Goodchild, both Korean War veterans, joined Ernie Fryer and Garry Marshall in receiving quilts from Quilts of Valour Canada representatives. Fryer and Marshall both served as peacekeepers with Fryer serving in Cypress and Marshall stationed in Halifax.

The Amherstburg Soccer Club (ASC), which operates the Amherstburg Fusion travel programs as well as the house league soccer program at Larry Bauer Park and the Libro Centre, affiliated with Vardar Windsor Premier Soccer Club as of 2018. ASC president Terry Sawchuk was thrilled with the new partnership. The announcement was made last Saturday with Vardar Windsor president Lorenzo DiSalvo, technical director Rob Arce and coach Max Samsa.

Over 100 people with intellectual disabilities were given an opportunity to “shine” in the spotlight of their very own prom. The Gathering Church, located in south Windsor, held “A Night to Shine” prom for those with disabilities with the event taking place at Western Secondary School. Patty Leno, public relations co-ordinator for The Gathering Church and wife of Pastor Garth Leno, said it is an event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation with over 500 churches around the world holding similar “A Night to Shine” events.

Skate Amherstburg has a big weekend as it hosts the 2018 Deveau-Winfield Synchronized Skating Competition as well as their annual ice show at the Libro Centre.

The Amherstburg Admirals make changes to their coaching staff with a local resident and former Jr. C player joining them. Eric Shaw signed on to be an assistant coach with the Admirals and works with the team’s forwards. Shaw is an Amherstburg native who won four titles in what was then the known as the Great Lakes Jr. C Hockey League (now the PJHL Stobbs Division) with the Essex 73’s.

The Amherstburg Stars juvenile team defeated King Rebellion 3-2 for the second straight day to win the six-point OMHA final series six points to two. By winning the OMHA championship, the Stars got to wear the symbolic red baseball caps that go along with it. The Stars won the title on home ice.

Essex County Warden Tom Bain championed teamwork, collaboration and the region’s successes during his annual “Warden’s Luncheon” address. The 11th annual “Warden’s Luncheon” was at the Ciociaro Club with Bain noting there is “a new sense of vitality” in Essex County.