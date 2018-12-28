2018 – The Year in Review – April, May & June

APRIL
- The Garage Gym holds the “Lift for Lawson” at G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. and the family of Lawson White receive over $40,000 for a lift for their home. Lawson was born with neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia, which prevented his blood from clotting and resulted in a brain hemorrhage. He has since developed cerebral palsy and is completely blind.
- Around 1,300 elite gymnasts flipped, swung and leaped their ways through Amherstburg’s Libro Centre. The Ontario Provincial Artistic Gymnastics Championships, hosted by Rose City Gymnastics, ran from April 5-8. Diana Giorgi, who directed the event, said it “ran like clockwork.” It was the first time the championships came to Amherstburg. Seventy judges scored the athletes and 250 coaches oversaw their performances.
- The annual Good Friday procession and Easter Egg Hunt is held in Amherstburg.
- Repairs to the Amherstburg Library are completed after the library is closed for several weeks. Pop-up libraries were held at the Libro Centre while repairs were undertaken.
- Community Living Essex County (CLEC) received $27,400 from Ontario’s Local Poverty Reduction Fund and used it to evaluate its employment service. The funding was put towards an independent evaluation by University of Windsor researchers into Career Compass, a CLEC-sponsored employment support service geared towards promoting inclusive hiring and finding employment for those with intellectual disabilities.
- Paul Acton is named the new deputy fire chief. He replaces Lee Tome, who retires. Capt. Paul Bastien, Firefighter Mark Girard and Firefighter Chris Lucier also retire. Capt. Tim Beneteau, Assistant Deputy Chief Ron Meloche and Capt. Jack Quinn were recognized for their years of service, with Beneteau and Meloche given their 25-year bars while Quinn received a 30-year medal.
- A resident of Richmond Terrace Long-Term Care Home has been honoured with a Quilt of Valour. Roy Grant served in the Canadian Navy the latter part of World War II. Grant served in the Navy from 1944-46.
- The “Run for Rocky,” a fundraising event for local high school Gay-Straight Alliances (GSA’s), comes to General Amherst High School. Teacher Greg Scott, whose fitness and recreation leadership class is helping to organize the event, said the Campana family’s five-year commitment to run the event is over but they hope it will continue in school communities. The event is in memory of Rocky Campana.
- Wolfhead Distillery sipped from the cup of victory. The local spirits manufacturer snagged eight awards at the 2018 American Distilling Institute’s (ADI) annual Judging of Craft Spirits.
- A sold-out crowd of 250 people attended the second “Country at Heart” fundraiser with two area charities being the beneficiaries. The Fight Like Mason Foundation and the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation were the recipients of the funds raised at Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery, with the whole evening being presented by the Dan Gemus Real Estate Team.
- Essex Powerlines presented the town with its $10,000 share of a $40,000 donation the corporation makes through its Youth in Communities fund. This is the fifth consecutive year for the donation, with similar donations also made in LaSalle, Leamington and Tecumseh. Local proceeds are put towards groups like the Essex Empowerment Girls Group, with members Natasha Kitka and Mackenzie Robson in attendance.
- St. Thomas of Villanova collected its 100,000th canned good with teacher Andy Paling stating it is likely they have gone past that milestone. It started small and has blossomed into “Food Bank Friday” fundraisers with various classes within the school participating.
- Two businesses from Amherstburg captured Business Excellence Awards (BEAs) at the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce Awards. The Dan Gemus Real Estate Team won the Professional of the Year category, beating out naturopathic doctor Meighan Valero and AM800 radio host Lisa Williams. Wolfhead Distillery won the award for New Business of the Year, with other nominees being Exodus Escape Rooms and Thrive Benefits Group Inc.
- The ferry crew from Boblo Island is being credited with saving a life after pulling a man from the Detroit River. Ferry crews heard someone in distress shortly after midnight and notified the captain. The man in the water was reportedly near the mainland side of the river and ferry crews threw him a life preserver and also notified the Canadian Coast Guard. It was believed the man was in the water about ten minutes or so.
- Darrie-Ann Richard has been volunteering at Anderdon Public School for about nine years and that has led her to winning an award. Richard was one of ten people or groups recognized by the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) as a “Champion for Education” during a public board meeting.
- A Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Amherstburg and the surrounding areas. The epicentre of the quake being reported near Alma St. and Concession 5. It was originally confirmed as a Magnitude 3.6 earthquake by the U.S. Geological Service (USGS) but was upgraded to a Magnitude 4.1 earthquake by Natural Resources Canada. It was felt throughout Windsor-Essex County and parts of Michigan. The depth of the earthquake was reported at 7.8 kilometres.
- Hazen Price was recognized by the Rotary Club of Amherstburg on the occasion of his 95th birthday and his 70 years as a Rotarian. He lives the Rotary motto “Service Above Self” by founding or serving with various volunteer organizations, the Amherstburg Historic Sites Association, Fort Malden Guild of Arts & Crafts, Harrow Farmers Co-op, Meals-on-Wheels, Care-A-Van, AAM Social Planning Council, and especially on the board of directors of the Park House Museum. Awards have followed with the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, Governor General’s Medal from Heritage Canada, Ontario Heritage Lifetime Achievement Award, Amherstburg Citizen of the Year (with Beryl), John R. Park Homestead Award, and a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow.
- A local hockey player added an OHF championship to his resume. Johnny Lopez and his Sun County Panthers ’05 captured the OHF pee wee championship earlier this month in Essex. They are the first pee wee team in Sun County history to capture an OHF title.
- The Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual Business Excellence Awards. The award for Excellence in Customer Service went to Pittao’s Auto Care. The Fort Fun Centre captured the Most Attractive Improvement Award for the total redesign of what was the former Verdi Club. The Customer Service/Community Involvement Award was won by Amherstburg Chevrolet Buick GMC while the Growth and Expansion Award went to Lights Sound Action Entertainment Services. The Investing in a World Class Workforce Award was won by Amherstburg Home Health Centre. The Eighteen 12 Poutinerie captured the Excellence in Food Service Award. The Welcoming Accessibility Award was captured by Amherstburg Community Services (ACS). The Business Legacy Award was presented to Paul and Sharon Jones. The New Business of the Year Award was won by the G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. The Business of the Year Award was won by Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery. The Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce Director’s Choice Award was given to the Amherstburg Freedom Museum.
- Alyssa Marshall’s softball talents have earned her a scholarship to a U.S. university. Marshall, now a graduate from General Amherst High School, signed a letter of intent to play softball at Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan. Siena Heights University competes in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference in the NAIA.
- Amherstburg native Michael DiPietro went to Denmark to compete in the World Hockey Championships. The 18-year-old Windsor Spitfires goalie was the third goalie on Team Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Hockey Championship and competed with and against rosters filled with many NHL players.
MAY
- Distribution of potassium iodide (KI) pills starts in Amherstburg. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), the Town of Amherstburg and the Amherstburg Fire Department held a joint news conference to announce the launch of the pill distribution.
- A large crowd of music lovers came to Christ Anglican Church to help raise funds towards the restoration of a 200-year-old mansion. “Music for Belle Vue’s Renaissance” was held with a packed house helping to raise $6,650 for the Belle Vue Conservancy.
- The Canadian Italian Business and Professional Association (CIBPA) presented its “Awards of Excellence” with two of the six winners having an Amherstburg connection. Among the winners were John Miceli, Amherstburg’s chief administrative officer (CAO), and Sobeys Amherstburg franchise owner Rennie Rota. Miceli won the community service award while Rota and Sobeys Amherstburg were named CIBPA’s business of the year.
- Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale announced he would not seek re-election. The retired deputy police chief served eight years on council, having been elected as a councillor in 2010 and as deputy mayor in 2014.
- The nurse practitioner-led clinic that is likely to be moving into the former St. Bernard School received official approval from the province and will be part of the seniors’ hub that is planned for the former Richmond St. school. The Town of Amherstburg recently announced it will purchase the school building from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board for $550,000.
- Community Living Essex County (CLEC) invited mayors, political leaders and business people to see what initiatives the agency has been working on. CLEC held its 13th annual “Luncheon with the Mayors” with the program consisting of discussion of what programs and initiatives the non-profit agency is up to. CLEC supports more than 700 people with intellectual disabilities and their families across Essex County.
- As a part of the “Go Green Plant a Tree Campaign,” Essex Powerlines (EPL) planted 1,000 trees in its shareholder municipalities with about 250 planted in Amherstburg. The campaign encouraged EPL customers to make the switch to paperless billing and as added green initiative to the community, a tree would be planted in their municipality.
- The Amherstburg Admirals hold their year-end banquet. The team’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award was shared by Cory Burns, the PJHL Stobbs Division leading scorer, and goalie Ben Larder. Austin Jennings and Dean Patterson shared the Defenseman of the Year Award with Reid Stieler being named Rookie of the Year. The John Holzel Photographer Award was shared by the four graduating players. Cole Welsh captured the Don Elvy Teammate of the Year Award while the Earl Allard Coaches’ Award went to Josh Talerico. The Spada Family Bursary was award to Jennings. Jennings was also named the new captain of the Admirals, with Burns, Travis Campbell and Caleb Paquette being named assistant captains.
- Amherstburg Public School holds its annual “Vow of Silence” as a way to show support for those who don’t have a voice and for those who are bullied. They also use the event to raise money to support two children in Uganda, sponsored through Save African Child Uganda (SACU).
- With their thoughts of those in Third World countries, youth from Amherstburg Community Church (ACC) hit the streets to help raise funds. The church held its annual “Walk for Water” with the walk being roughly five kilometers. The youth carried jugs of water, as it is symbolic of how far people in Bangladesh have to go to get drinking water every day.
- Linden Crain has enjoyed volunteering in recent years and now has an award for his efforts. The local student was one of 26 students honoured with a Dr. Clare R. MacLeod “Service Above Self” volunteer award that was presented by the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918. Crain said all schools in the area were invited to nominate a student and he was General Amherst’s nominee.
- Residents of Angstrom Cr. appear before town council to voice concerns about the condition of their road. It’s not a new complaint, residents say, recalling stories of meeting with prior mayors and council members but not getting anything but patchwork to the road in return.
- Over 500 motorcycles roared through Amherstburg as the annual Motorcycle Ride for Dad came to town. As is now tradition, the first stop on the ride after it left the Windsor riverfront plaza was Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157. James Prior, a committee member with the local Motorcycle Ride for Dad, accepted a cheque for $3,000 from the Legion and said it was an “outstanding, beautiful day” for the ride. Proceeds benefit the fight against prostate cancer.
- People dressed in their Sunday finest and came down to King’s Navy Yard Park for the first-ever Rhododendron Garden Tea Party. The event was presented in partnership between the town’s tourism department and the Belle Vue Conservancy. There were two sittings with manager of tourism and culture Anne Rota stating there were about 250 tickets sold combined.
- The Town of Amherstburg held the first of two public consultation meetings regarding the Belle Vue property last week with several ideas floated around on what to do with it. About 20 people attended the meeting at the Libro Centre, many of whom are members of the Belle Vue Conservancy. The conservancy is fundraising for the restoration of the property that the town purchased in 2016.
- Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) teamed with the town’s recreation services department with seniors being the focus. The first-ever Active & Aging Well Expo was presented over two days at the Libro Centre with over 40 vendors, cooking demonstrations, financial presentations and other presenters giving senior citizens a chance to see what is out there
- Michael DiPietro, a 2017 draft choice of the Vancouver Canucks, signs a three-year entry level contract with the NHL club. DiPietro would be traded from the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires to the Ottawa 67’s in December.
- “Can You Dig It? Archeology in Amherstburg” opens at the Park House Museum and run throughout the entire summer.
- The town’s parks and recreation advisory committee recommended to town council that the 12 acres of Centennial Park that wasn’t sold to the Greater Essex County District School Board return to the parks inventory. There has been concern over the fate of the land after the other 15 acres was sold to the public school board to accommodate a new high school. Residents who appear at a parks committee meeting want the 12 acres to remain as parkland.
- Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) thanked their volunteers and did so with a western flare. ACS held its annual volunteer appreciation dinner at the AMA Sportsmen Association with the event featuring everything from a barbecue meal to people dressed in western attire. There were also horse and carriage rides as well. ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo noted the non-profit agency is in its 45th year, with providing meals being one of the early focuses.
JUNE
- The Amherstburg Freedom Museum’s (AFM) ninth annual Ribs and Ragtime garden party got more than 170 people out to enjoy history, food and tunes. The evening featured a performance by Detroit jazz group Straight Ahead, a rib and chicken dinner and tearful birthday song for the mother of AFM board chairman Monty Logan. The event spilled out into a blocked-off King St., where passersby paused to listen to Straight Ahead’s syncopated rhythms.
- Water and wastewater rise in the Town of Amherstburg. Town council approved a five per cent increase to the water rate and a 1.3 per cent increase to the wastewater increase. Treasurer Justin Rousseau stated in a report to town council that the increases are in accordance with the long-term financial stability plan outlined in the town’s asset management plan. The water rate increase translates into an average annual billing increase from $458 to $467, or a $9 average increase. The wastewater increase sees bills rise, on average, from $779 to $785, or $6.
- Even though there was rain and damp conditions, the annual bike rodeo still proved to be popular. The annual event was presented at Families First Funeral Home and saw cyclists dodge the rain drops as well as the objects in the obstacle course. The event was presented with many partners, including the Amherstburg Police Service, the Amherstburg Community Based Policing Committee, Families First, Bike Windsor-Essex, Canadian Tire, Sobeys, the Optimist Club, the Rotary Club, Little Buddies Daycare, Bright Child Montessori, Meloche’s No Frills and Lakeside Produce.
- A group from the AMA Sportsmen Association have made it clear – they want a fishing wharf, marina and boat ramp at the site of the former Duffy’s Tavern & Motor Inn. However, it would be decided later in the year that a ramp would not be part of the plans and a scaled down amphitheatre would be.
- Despite some raindrops, the Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society was able to showcase ten gardens around town. Nine of the ten gardens this year were contained within the urban area of the town with one being in the rural area, on County Road 18 just east of Howard Ave. Garden owners and garden lovers who braved the weekend rain were able to swap stories, advice and helpful hints on how they can maintain, grow and expand their own gardens.
- A total of 31 students across southwestern Ontario are receiving $2,000 Student Awards from Libro Credit Union with area students honoured. Of the eight students between the ages of 17-25 recognized by Libro for their volunteerism, leadership and academic commitment, one of them came from Amherstburg. Natalie Pallisco, a Grade 12 student at St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School, was selected by the Amherstburg branch as its recipient.
- It was cooler than normal and wetter than organizers would have preferred, but the McGregor Music Festival was presented at Co-An Park undaunted. Crowds were slightly lower and the entrants in the car show that was also held during the festival also saw a decline in participants this year but the organizing committee was still pleased with how the event unfolded. Committee chair Sue LeClair said those who came out “brought their money” and still gave where they could. While the weather impacted attendance, the festival still raised a record $44,000. All proceeds have been donated to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.
- Taras Natyshak won re-election to the Legislature, this time under a Progressive Conservative government. The NDP incumbent retained his seat in the provincial election, winning the Essex riding for the third time after also winning in 2011 and 2014. Natyshak’s closest challenger was PC candidate Chris Lewis. Liberal candidate Kate Festeryga captured third place while Green Party candidate Nancy Pancheshan came in fourth.
- Over 250 children partake in the annual Bob Meloche Memorial Fishing Derby, which was presented by the AMA Sportsmen Club.
- Fort Malden National Historic Site of Canada has held its first escape room festival. The festival featured eight escape rooms – interactive, narrative-based puzzle rooms – and participants were allowed to pick five to escape from.
- One hundred eighty women sweat their way through Amherstburg’s Libro Centre to take part in #WomenOnFire, a two-hour workshop for women interested in pursuing a career in emergency response. Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Police Services, Fire Services and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) brought in their female staff to guide potential candidates through a series of physical training exercises.
- General Amherst High School holds its annual athletic awards. Among the winners this year were Josh DiCarlo as the top male athlete and Reese Jones as the top female athlete.
- The Town of Amherstburg has authorized administration to have the ability make unbudgeted expenditures over $50,000 and dispose of property valued at over $50,000 during the “lame duck” period. While many stated this is a common motion passed by municipalities across the province, one member of council voiced concerns over the motion. During debate of the motion at the June 11 meeting, Councillor Diane Pouget believed it would be “foolish” of council to pass it without some sort of safety assurances built in. She said the motion as recommended gave administration “carte blanche” to sell town property or make unbudgeted purchases and wanted to ensure additional safeguards were in place.
- The Essex Municipal Heritage Committee presented “McGregor News,” a presentation that explored the first 25 years of the Village of McGregor. The village is currently split between Essex and Amherstburg down Walker Road. The evening had some Amherstburg involvement too, as it was held in collaboration with the Marsh Historical Collection. After tours of St. Clement Church, people made their way into the McGregor Community Centre where retired librarian Nancy Brown made a presentation on the origins of McGregor along with events and people that shaped the community.
- A brand new subdivision in Amherstburg has made its debut on the Windsor-Essex Home Builders’ “Parade of Homes.” Prospective home buyers and curious onlookers got their first look at the Meadowview Estates subdivision, which sees homes currently under construction on the 34-acre site at the corner of Meloche Road and Simcoe St.
- Children and adults alike are being urged to limit their screen time and get some exercise and one of the ways to do that was celebrated. The County-Wide Active Transportation System (CWATS) held its fifth annual celebration in Amherstburg with students from Amherstburg Public School joining town and county representatives in walking through Toddy Jones Park and Fort Malden National Historic Site.
- The Essex County Heroes celebrated the 2017-18 season in a little different fashion than what they are used to as the athletic club for people with intellectual disabilities had a carnival-type party at The Fort Fun Centre. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Robert Pillon Memorial Award, given to the Heroes’ athlete that demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the program, with two people getting it this year. As the Heroes now has basketball programs running Tuesday evenings during the fall, winter and spring in Essex as well as the regular Wednesday night basketball program in Amherstburg, an award was given to a person from each town. The Amherstburg award was given to Peter Novelletto while the Essex award went to Spencer Tapping.
- The annual Bob Probert Memorial Ride thundered through Amherstburg again this year. While reports have anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 motorcycles participating in the ride this year, the cause remains the same as proceeds will benefit cardiac care services in Windsor-Essex County.
- The bulk of Amherstburg residents who speak at an OCPC hearing regarding the switching of policing services to Windsor speak in favour of keeping the Amherstburg Police Service. However, when the decision was rendered a month later, the OCPC would approve contracting out policing services to Windsor.
- The Ombudsman of Ontario found violations in how the Joint Police Advisory Committee (JPAC) and town council handled in-camera meetings. According to a report from Ombudsman Paul Dube, there were complaints that alleged that several meetings were improperly closed because they did not fit within any of the exemptions set out in the Municipal Act. Three complaints were received in November and December 2017. Those meetings included a closed session of council July 10, 2017 about a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) for policing services, four closes session meetings of the JPAC to discuss the draft RFP held June 1, June 22, July 6 and December 7, 2017 and a closed session of council Jan. 22, 2018 to discuss the composition of the JPAC. Dube said the town was advised Jan. 12 and Jan. 24 of his office’s intent to investigate the complaints.