2017 – The Year in Review – October, November and December

OCTOBER

Amherstburg Public School used their annual “Toonie for Terry Fox” event to help teach their students about awareness and to encourage them to support one of their own. Grade 3 student Brock Hasson was recognized for his battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of cancer. The Amherstburg Fire Department also came forward and donates to the family and gave Brock a tour. A fundraiser was also held for the youth.

Town council officially approved a report recommending that the town be allowed to perform civil ceremonies. That means that, starting Jan. 1, people can get married by clerk Paula Parker, deputy clerk Tammy Fowkes or manager of licensing and enforcement Nicole Rubli.

The bowstring arch bridge located on Concession 2 North over the Long Marsh Drain is going to be torn down and replaced. The bridge, located near River Canard, will be replaced at a cost of approximately $1.2 million with replacement being the recommended option from administration. According to a report from manager of engineering and operations Todd Hewitt, the new bridge will have a standard design and a 75-year design life.

Persons who are considered to have made a significant difference in their respective communities are honored yearly with a dedication at Co-An Park in McGregor. Ball diamond #5 has been reserved to annually acknowledge a local resident, during an appreciation day, co-ed fun ball tournament and steak dinner which caps off their year. John Alexander was the 2017 choice.

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Howard Ave. and Alma St. results in a 58-year-old Harrow woman being killed.

Amherstburg residents Ritch Coughlin and Stephen Gibb were inducted into University of Windsor Alumni Sports Hall of Fame.

The “Little Free Library” (LFL) that was brought to Amherstburg in 2015 by Carolyn Dopson and Carol Owen has now received a donation from author John Schlarbaum. Schlarbaum explained that he was approached by Owen at Art by the River in August and they agreed the donation of his first book “The Doctor’s Bag” and his three of his mystery novels – “When Angels Fail to Fly,” “Barry Jones’ Cold Dinner” and “Off the Beaten Path” – would be made to the LFL. Schlarbaum also successfully uses a Kickstarter fundraising campaign to launch his new book “Abandoned.”

Members of St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus council donated a total of $3,189 to Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart foundation. Jumpstart is an initiative geared towards giving children from families with financial need the chance to participate in sports.

Zarko Vucinic, who owned Duffy’s Tavern & Motor Inn for 55 years, died at the age of 96. He and wife Bosanka, also known as Bessie, were immigrants, landing in Halifax, Nova Scotia Aug. 16, 1948 as refugees from Yugoslavia.

The AMA Sportsmen’s Association was buzzing Saturday with hair cuts, food and music all to aid the fight against cancer. It was also a chance to remember Carol Fryer, a local hairstylist who used to organize a similar fundraiser before she lost her battle with the disease. The event was organized by local resident Cassie Major.

First Baptist Church, located at 232 George St., received designation as a place of “national historic significance” as part of a commemoration ceremony. Representatives from the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada were on hand for the designation and plaque unveiling, held in front of a crowd of about 100 people. The church was constructed in 1848-49.

Erica Fryer, currently a Grade 12 student at St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School, has signed with the University of Toronto and will be continuing her education there after her high school graduation. She later competes with Team Ontario at the Canadian U18 women’s hockey championships.

District governor Rick Caron visited Amherstburg Rotary Club during their meeting at Shooter’s Roadhouse.

General Amherst High School held its annual academic banquet. This year’s Top Dog Award Winners for highest grade point averages were Abby Orchard for Grade 9, Jeremie Bornais for Grade 10 and Megan Fishwild for Grade 11.

Kyla Charlebois, a Grade 8 student at École St.-Jean Baptiste, captured three championships on the golf course this season, including one that will send her to Florida next July.

Seasons Amherstburg has done its part for breast cancer awareness and tried to have some fun at the same time. The local retirement community held a “Think Pink” day with several activities for the residents based around a breast cancer theme.

The Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association’s 12th annual Spooktacular event featured an assortment of treats when walking through the doors in the Witch’s Brew Café, to face painting, pony rides, and even a magic show. Hundreds of attendees were able to get into the Halloween spirit.

New stained glass windows, created with the help of a local artist, have officially been dedicated at a local church. The eight new stained glass windows in the sanctuary at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church were created by Larry Gardner of Amherstburg. They were dedicated as part of an Oct. 29 service conducted by Pastor Tim Schneider.

ACCESS holds a Harry Potter-themed event as a way to raise awareness of its services.

Pet Valu completes a $200,000 expansion. Deborah and Kevin Gonda have been running their business in Amherstburg since 2003.

NOVEMBER

Brooklyn Prescott, a Grade 12 student at General Amherst High School, officially signs with Madonna University in Livonia, Michigan. She receives an athletic scholarship for her softball skills as well as an academic scholarship.

Girl Guide leaders look to the public for help after it is learned the camp faces closure. Officials work to prepare a business case to try and save the Texas Road camp.

Community of Christ Church, located at 157 Alma St., hosted its 100th anniversary celebrations Nov. 18-19 at the church. A special guest for that weekend was Community of Christ president Steve Veazey, who is based in Independence, Missouri.

The Windsor-Essex Compassion Care Community (WECCC) brought its “Shining a Light on Compassion Celebration” to Amherstburg. There were also several “Shining a Light on Compassion” Awards presented at the celebration with recipients including Laura Soutar-Hasulo, John McDonald, Angela Kelly, Rev. Ken Mervyn, Marita Wistuba, Melissa Piva, Mandy Theriault, Terry Noble, Dennis White and Catherine Cristofaro.

•WETRA was approved for one of 78 grants from Farm Credit Canada’s (FCC) AgriSpirit Fund and received $25,000 to help fund the purchase of a new tractor for the McGregor facility. Anderdon Public School’s Zumbathon takes the fun of Zumba and pairs it with a fundraiser, which has brought in $10,000 in past years for the school. It was their fourth annual Zumbathon, taught by Kelly French, owner of Kelly’s Dancing Kids in Amherstburg.

A famed Banksy painting is displayed at Wolfhead Distillery. The painting is valued at over $2 million and Wolfhead is the first Canadian venue to host the exhibit.

John Alexander is recognized at Co-An Park. A baseball diamond is dedicated in his honour for his dedication to the McGregor community.

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority try and discuss a 2018 budget with one problem – the lack of a 2017 budget. Negotiations continue to try and resolve the dispute between the City of Windsor and County of Essex.

Garage Gym raises over $42,000 with the aid of G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. The local gym holds a rowing event at the craft brewery with proceeds going to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

Mealtime Express holds a “Secret Santa Dinner” to help ACS and the Amherstburg Police Toy Drive. The event raises over $9,200 with the toys being distributed in December.

Nola Iler celebrates her 100th birthday. The Seasons Amherstburg resident celebrates her milestone birthday at the retirement community as well as at her church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

The Amherstburg Police Service hosted a free community forum on opioids and adolescents with a crowd of roughly 100 turning out to gather information. The “Not My Kid” forum was held at the Libro Centre with community agencies and businesses on hand to share information and experiences.

MADD Canada launches its Red Ribbon campaign to remind people not to drive while impaired. Red ribbons were made available and donations can be made at the Amherstburg police station.

Town council authorized and supported administration to submit a grant application for funding under the Seniors Community Grant Program to the Ministry of Seniors Affairs for the preparation of a Master Aging Plan and implementation program.

The County of Essex received its 2017 update on its asset management plan and its grade was good. The overall grade of the county’s assets is “B” with that including linear and non-linear assets.

The Holiday Spirit has enveloped Amherstburg, despite the rain, and the Super Santa Run brought hundreds of “Santa’s” to the core. The rain caused the opening of the River Lights Winter Festival to be delayed a day but it was presented on a Sunday evening to enthusiastic crowds.

Amherstburg’s Fighting Island Boxing Club hosts “Fights at the Knights” with several local boxers joining fighters from around southwestern Ontario.

While the Bank of Montreal is celebrating 200 years of business, the Amherstburg branch, as one of the oldest in Canada, is also celebrating a milestone of their own. The local branch celebrates its 113th anniversary.

Concert pianist Clark Bryan, graduate of General Amherst High School, has been recognized and inducted into the Western Music Association’s Hall of Fame.

Roughly $30,000 is raised at the annual Jones Family Cookoff. Proceeds benefit the Essex County Heroes Athletic Club.

Bell Canada will be investing millions into bringing fibre optic Internet to town with construction to begin as soon as the second quarter of 2018. Calvin DeLeavey, senior manager of Bell Canada’s “Fibre to the Home” (FTTH), said they are planning to invest “north of $12 million” into bringing FTTH to every home in Amherstburg.

Lauren Baillargeon and Friends host a concert at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. Proceeds benefit their “Kids Curing Cancer” initiative and their chosen charity this year, the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

Amherstburg’s Luke Schwemler won the IHRA Jr Dragster World Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. Schwemler is the five-time Track Champion at Grand Bend Motorplex, a three-time IHRA Division 5 Champion and now he has won the most prestigious title of all at the World Finals in Memphis.

Malden Central Public School receives $10,000 from a Buick Drive for your Students event they held at Amherstburg GM. The school uses the money to purchase a new scoreboard.

Remembrance Day in Amherstburg featured the largest parade the town has seen since World War II. The parade and ceremony at the cenotaph was organized by Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157.

A private members bill, known as Bill 179, was introduced by Essex MPP Taras Natyshak and has passed second reading. The bill is geared towards not only helping reduce flooding, but to help expand the province’s Disaster Recovery Assistance Program and to prevent flood victims from being “penalized” by the insurance industry.

The Amherstburg Police Service holds its annual awards ceremony saw four officers, two civilians, an organization and – for the first time ever – a dog recognized as part of the night. The partnership between the police service and the town is also recognized.

The Amherstburg Santa Claus Parade is presented by the Windsor Parade Corporation. The parade sees thousands of people line Sandwich St. S., Richmond St. and Dalhousie St.

A group of choir singers from St. Clement Parish performed a concert to raise money for repairs to the mortar, which is currently crumbling away. The event raises over $10,000 for church repairs with more donations welcome.

The softball talents of Chloe Gignac have earned her a scholarship to an American university. Gignac, a Grade 12 student at St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School, has earned an academic and athletic scholarship to Spring Arbor University, located in Spring Arbor, Michigan.

DECEMBER

Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) holds a roundtable in conjunction with the town to try and obtain information on what services are available in the community for senior citizens.

Santa Claus arrives in River Canard via a canoe thanks to a unique event put on by the River Canard Canoe Co. and River Canard Outpost General Store.

Al Gignac is recognized by the town of Amherstburg on the occasion of his retirement. Gignac worked 30 years for the town.

Alhambra Garcia Caravan #230 holds a Christmas party for those with disabilities at the Columbian Club in McGregor. Over 200 people attend the 35th annual event.

Town council formally approved the 2018 budget. Amherstburg taxpayers will see their taxes go up 2.29 per cent this year, meaning a home assessed at $200,000 will see a $43.29 increase. The tax rate increase itself is 0.83 per cent with the two per cent levies being increased by 0.75 per cent increase. The increase to the levies will allow for an additional $300,000 to be placed into the town’s reserves for capital infrastructure projects. When school board and county taxes are factored in, the tax increase would be 1.69 per cent, or $54.31 on a $200,000 home.

The 2018 budget has been approved by Essex County council unanimously and it comes with a 1.54 per cent tax increase. The 1.54 per cent translates into a $14.46 increase on a home valued at $200,000. The total county operating budget requirements have increased to $95,645,480.

A recent report from Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk highlights many of the issues that officials in Amherstburg have also been raising about the town’s needs in relation to nuclear preparedness. The town’s fire chief and community emergency management co-ordinator Bruce Montone has also taken notice of the report and is further pressing the province to help out.

Approximately 20 brave souls hit the frigid waters of Lake Erie to help children at Christmas. The event was presented by the Amherstburg Optimist Club and was held at Colchester Beach and the Shooter’s Roadhouse location in Harrow.

The police costing process is moving ahead as town council has agreed with the Joint Police Advisory Committee (JPAC) that the Windsor Police Service (WPS) is “viable.” The town could reportedly save $567,802 per year should a switch occur, which would translate into over $2.8 million over five years. There would also be the elimination of post-retirement liabilities, which currently sit at $3.9 million. The town would be able to re-purpose $380,580 from the police reserve for other municipal purposes and that there would be cost containment going forward.

Concession 3 North residents appear before council upset with the noise rumble strips make in front of their home. The town agrees to have administration look into the situation and try and come up with a suitable resolution.

Union Gas has donated $30,000 to enriching and sustaining the Windsor-Essex County and Pelee Island region as the Place for Life. For the next three years, Union Gas will serve as the “Gold Sponsor” for each of the Essex Region Conservation Foundation’s fundraising events – the Conservation Golf Tournament, Bike Tour and Super Santa Run.

Nearly 650 families have been affected by St. Thomas of Villanova’s Adopt-A-Family Christmas program saw the 1,200 students come together to purchase gifts for families in need, but they also collected 4,500 pieces of non-perishable food items, which were distributed to two local food banks – Essex Area Food Bank and the Devine Mercy Food Bank, which is affiliated with St. Vincent De Paul.

The daughters of the late Eugene and Elizabeth Whelan – Terry, Susan and Cathy – make a $20,000 donation in their parents’ name to the Belle Vue Conservancy. The money will be put towards a sponsorship of a window in the 200-year-old home’s pioneer kitchen.

