2017 – The Year in Review – January, February and March

The year is just about behind us and it is now time for the “Year in Review” for 2017. Here is a look back at the good and the bad from the past year.

JANUARY

County council recently agreed to the early release of just shy of $6.1 million for some of its 2017 road rehabilitation projects. County Road 18 and County Road 8 were two of the Amherstburg projects.

Jaclyn Balogh’s two Grade 10 civics and careers classes at General Amherst High School donated $280 and a classroom full of food items, hygiene products and other supplies to Micah Vander Vaart’s backpack campaign. Vander Vaart collected various items to pack into backpacks and donate to homeless people in Windsor.

The AAM Goodfellows came to the aid of those in need again. AAM Goodfellows president Rick Murray said newspaper sales were good, as they totaled between $12,000-$13,000, and they distributed 135 food boxes right before Christmas. That number was up from 130 boxes last year.

An Amherstburg resident stepped up to assist Harmony in Action. Alan Quesnel donated $200,000 to the organization.

The 21st annual Hockey for Hospice house league hockey tournament was held the Libro Centre being one of the host sites. The tournament surpassed the $301,000 fundraising mark. That bested the previous year’s total of $275,720. The tournament had 132 teams this year.

James Heugh, 26, was born and raised in Amherstburg but now lives in Los Angeles and is part of the Acro Army group which performed on “America’s Got Talent.”

It was announced that the Verdi Club was sold to Terry Jones and Brad Hearn. The building has now been converted into the Fort Family Fun Centre.

A tragedy that occurred in November 2016 resulted in “Adam’s Eve” being organized by a group that included David Hunter, Dan Hogan and Jeff Burrows. It celebrated the life of Adam Pouget, the 30-year-old Amherstburg man who was struck by a car and killed while either walking or skateboarding to work along Simcoe St. the foggy morning of Nov. 17, 2016. The fundraiser generated $50,000 for his family, which includes wife Ashley Dupuis, step-daughter Olivia and sons Jacob, Lucas and Dallas.

Karin Hamilton, affectionately known as “The Roadrunner” at Maria’s restaurant, retired from waitressing. She spent 30 years as a waitress in Amherstburg, originally at the now former Tea Garden and Mel’s Diner restaurants on Richmond St. before going to Maria’s in 1988.

The town embarks on a pilot project where it clears all 58 kilometres of sidewalks that it owns. The cost of such an initiative was estimated between $30,000 and $60,000 as public works has rented two trackless machines at a cost of $18,600.

Town council officially passed the 2017 budget with it calling for a 1.87 per cent tax increase. The town had a 1.89 per cent figure following the Jan. 9-10 budget deliberations but after a report came back on benefit costs, a reduction of $3,038 was found thus lowering the figure 0.02 per cent. The figure did not include increases residents face based on their MPAC assessments.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) elected a new chair of the board of directors at its annual general meeting. Councillor Rick Fryer was elected as the chair by his board colleagues. He ran against Tecumseh councillor Rita Ossington for the position. ERCA also handed out its conservation awards as part of the evening’s festivities.

The Fort Malden Guild of Arts and Crafts, the board the operates the Gibson Gallery, held its annual general meeting (AGM) with a former president recounting their history. Hazen Price was the guest speaker with the 93-year-old recalling both the guild’s history as well as the building itself.

A local horse farmer’s meeting with Premier Kathleen Wynne has spurred discussions about Ontario’s hydro rates. After posting an open letter to Wynne on her Facebook page, Libby Keenan’s criticisms of Ontarians’ rising electricity costs were shared thousands of times. The post earned her an invitation to Queen’s Park, where she got a chance to voice her concerns in person.

The “Pink Out Fundraiser for the Powerful Paige Grossutti” was a tremendous success as a huge crowd turned out to the AMA Sportsmen Association to support Grossutti and her family. Grossutti, a Grade 9 student at General Amherst High School, was diagnosed in November with Ewing’s Sarcoma and said she was “overwhelmed with love” thanks to the fundraiser.

Town council has agreed to hire MPM Consulting to help guide the joint police advisory committee through the police costing and/or police amalgamation process. Council voted 5-2 – with Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale and councillors Jason Lavigne, Joan Courtney and Leo Meloche in favour – to proceed with the hire.

Town council voted to pursue up to $1 million in federal funding for the restoration of Belle Vue. Council voted 3-2 to pursue funding under the National Cost-Sharing Program with Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale and Councillor Joan Courtney voting in favour. Councillors Rick Fryer and Leo Meloche were opposed with councillors Jason Lavigne and Diane Pouget having declared conflict of interest.

Mary Ann Wolff, franchise owner and pharmacist at the Shoppers Drug Mart location in Amherstburg, has sold the local franchise and retired. It wasn’t the easiest transition for her, noting she loved the job, but it is a decision she thought was best.

FEBRUARY

An Essex County OPP officer has captured a prestigious award from the Canadian Safe Boating Council. Bill Scott, an Amherstburg resident, was recently recognized as the 2016 Marine Professional of the Year at a banquet in Toronto.

A 1.76 per cent tax increase will be part of the 2017 county budget, which was approved by Essex County council Feb. 1. The new budget will be $89,699,480, up from last year’s budget of $85,263,170, and will see the taxes on a $200,000 home increase by $16.27.

A travelling exhibit has made its way to the Amherstburg Freedom Museum and is part of Black History Month. “Family Ties – Ontario Turns 150” was hosted on the second floor of the museum, with the regular exhibit still being featured on the main floor.

An area doctor announced his plan to bring back a seniors assisted living facility in Amherstburg. Dr. Nadeem Khan and his wife purchased the Victoria St. Manor property and renovated the site in order to welcome residents once again. The home was formerly owned by the County of Essex but was closed in early 2015. Victoria St. Manor re-opened in July.

First Baptist Church organized a Black History Month event with the support of St. John the Baptist Church, Amherstburg Community Church and St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. It was held Feb. 24 with an open house at First Baptist Church followed by presentations at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.

Results of the 2016 census were released and it showed that the town grew 1.8 per cent since the 2011 census. The town’s population is now 21,936, an increase of 380 people since the census was taken in 2011. The 2011 population was 21,556. Total private dwellings in Amherstburg total 8,951 with private dwellings occupied by “usual residents” being 8,522. Amherstburg’s population density per square kilometre is 118.2 while the land area, in square kilometres, is 185.61 km.

Essex Region Conservation has approved the 2017 work plan of projects and associated budget. The budget totals just over $11 million and includes a levy contribution from member municipalities of approximately $3 million.

The “We Own It” movement, an international initiative that supports keeping public services in public hands, is in Ontario came to Amherstburg Feb. 20 and held a free skate at the Libro Centre. Essex MPP Taras Natyshak, Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky and Mayor Aldo DiCarlo were part of the skate and listened to concerns about privatization during the afternoon event.

A new four-year contract was struck ending a 230-day strike between the Essex County Library Board and CUPE 2974.0. The union representing the 58 library workers ratified the deal with 70 per cent of the workers in attendance at the ratification meeting voting in favour. The board unanimously approved the deal. Sick time and a third party insurer for short-term disability were the main issues.

The Gathering church out of Windsor hosted “A Night to Shine” at Western Secondary School with people ages 14 and up with intellectual disabilities or other special needs given a chance to go to a prom just for them. The event was one of 370 worldwide Friday night with it being sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Roughly 35 local children as well as parents and grandparents stopped by the AMA Sportsmen Association to help build wood duck boxes. Brian Beattie, the club member who helped organize the event, said they were building 40 wood duck boxes.

Essex County council reaffirmed its support of regional mental health initiatives. Janice Keefer, president and CEO of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and vice president of external affairs and executive director Bill Marra addressed county council regarding the proposed expansion of mental health and addiction programs at HDGH.

Community Living Essex County rolled out its new “Smart Support” technology-enabled services program at open houses. The agency has been consulting with Simply Home – Empowered by Technology out of North Carolina and the Charles Lea Center in South Carolina with representatives of both organizations attending the open houses. It is part of CLEC’s “REAL Change” initiative, which is transforming the way services are offered to people with intellectual disabilities.

Town council scrapped any idea of using a ranked balloting system for the 2018 municipal election but other changes are coming thanks to the province. The town will stick with the “first past the post” system of voting for the Oct. 22, 2018 municipal election. A major change for the 2018 election is a reduction of the nomination period. Whereas candidates could file from the first business day in January to the second Friday of September, new legislation sees the 2018 nomination period lasting from May 1 to July 27, 2018. Another change is that candidates now have to be endorsed by 25 people before they can officially get on the ballot.

The 2016-17 Jr. C hockey season comes to an end for the Integrity Amherstburg Admirals, as they are swept in four straight games by the rival Essex 73’s in the PJHL Stobbs Division semi-finals. Amherstburg defeated Wheatley in the quarterfinal series.

The fourth annual Kids Curing Cancer event was held at the Fort Family Fun Centre with over 200 people in attendance. It featured a pasta dinner, live entertainment from the Baillargeon family and raffles. The event was spearheaded by Lauren Baillargeon, a student at Malden Central Public School, as well as her younger siblings Ty and Kierstyn. Mother Jodi Baillargeon noted that in addition to the over 200 tickets that were sold, they had over 70 door prizes.

Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) held its third annual “SOUP-er Wednesday” with a sold-out crowd filling the Columbus Community Hall enjoying soup from 13 restaurants and as well as ACS’ Meals on Wheels kitchen, the latter being ineligible from the voting. A total of 196 people attended and the event raised $2,500 towards ACS’ vehicle replacement fund. Restaurants came from Amherstburg, Harrow and LaSalle.

MARCH

The General Amherst Bulldogs pushed the Belle River Nobles to the limit in the WECSSAA “AA” boys hockey final but could get no further. The third and deciding game was played in Lakeshore with the Nobles winning the best-of-three series and the championship with a 4-0 victory.

A group of seven fighters from Amherstburg’s Fighting Island Boxing Club all came home with medals from the recent Brampton Cup competition. Club owner/coach Joe LeBlanc called the Brampton Cup one of the biggest tournaments in Canada, noting it has been running for over 30 years and drew fighters from Nova Scotia, Quebec, British Columbia and New York.

Emily Renaud, 17, was recognized by the Amherstburg branch of RBC with a $150 grant under the banking institution’s “Make 150 Count” program. The program is geared at inspiring young Canadians to do something to “help communities prosper” during Canada’s 150th birthday celebration. Renaud was nominated by Amanda Ward, an employee at a Windsor RBC branch, for the Amherstburg award with Renaud’s chosen project being to hand out flowers to residents at Seasons.

The General Amherst Lady Gens girls hockey team lost in the WECSSAA “AA” finals in two straight games to L’Essor. The deciding game was a 3-2 loss at the Libro Centre.

The Essex County Heroes’ annual fundraiser was held at the Fort Family Fun Centre with over 300 people coming in to not only have a good time, but to assist them as well. The Heroes is supported through Community Living Essex County, the Amherstburg Police Service and Essex OPP but raises its own funds including the proceeds the fundraiser. Luke Wheeler captured the Robert Pillon Memorial Award as part of the evening’s festivities.

The Amherstburg Stars juvenile hockey team managed to get to the OMHA semi-final. The Stars lost to the New Hamburg Huskies, a loss that ended their season. New Hamburg won the six-point series 7-5.

Demolition of the AMA Arena gets underway. Over the next several weeks, the former arena at 209 Victoria St. S. is taken down. It was out of service as an arena since the opening of the Libro Centre in 2011.

Gabriel Dufault-Truant’s family held a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House after spending 74 days there while Dufault-Truant battled a sinus infection that went to his brain. He underwent surgeries in London.

Meadows by the Lake, located on the corner of County Road 50 and County Road 41, has been torn down. The landmark roadhouse dated back to 1923.

Ranta Marina, which had been for sale, was leased to Mike Meloche. Meloche leased out the marina over a five-year term with it being reopened in the summer months.

The newly formed A-Team Robotics group has managed to pick up a major award in their first year together. The robotics team, which meets at Centreline’s plant within the former SKD building, captured the Rookie All-Star award at FIRST Robotics’ Durham College event.

The St. Thomas of Villanova girls hockey team advances to OFSAA after winning the SWOSSAA “AAA/AAAA” championship. The Wildcats and the Chatham-Kent Hawks couldn’t settle things in the first three periods or in the first three overtime periods but Alessandra Schembri ended things with just 11.4 seconds left in the fourth overtime to give the Wildcats the 1-0 win.

Local insurance agents are kept busy after a wind storm blows through town. The storm produced winds reportedly topping 90 km/hr and the impact was felt all over town.

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 pays tribute to World War II veteran Doug Ramsay on the occasion of his 95th birthday. An open house was held at the Legion that attracted over 80 people, including local dignitaries.

Amherstburg has received a special honour as part of Canada’s 150th birthday celebration. The Canadian Garden Council, in collaboration with the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association, announced 150 gardens and garden experiences that have been awarded the “Canada 150 Garden Experience” designation. King’s Navy Yard Park is one of the 150 recipients of this award nationwide.

Skate Amherstburg presented its 46th annual ice show “Musical Mania!” at the Libro Centre. The show featured songs from various musicals such as Mamma Mia, Chicago, Hairspray, and much more!

The “March for Meals” campaign to promote Meals on Wheels received assistance again this year thanks to local politicians and officials. Meals on Wheels is operated locally through Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) with Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, police chief Tim Berthiaume and deputy fire chief Lee Tome delivering meals to Amherstburg residents. LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya and the respective police and fire chiefs of his community – John Leontowicz and Dave Sutton – delivered meals in their town as well.

The Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Excellence Awards at Pointe West Golf Club. CJ Bondy Plumbing nabbed the small business award, while Precision Plastics won the large business award. The Amherstburg License Bureau was given the excellence in customer service award. Speck’s Restaurant captured the most attractive improvement award. Norm Mickle, the local real estate agent who started the “Amherstburg, You’ll Love it Here!” promotional campaign, was presented with the community service/involvement award and premium liquor manufacturer Wolfhead Distillery caught the growth and expansion award. The business legacy award was won by Sutton Funeral Home. Amherstburg Physical Therapy snagged the investing in a world-class workforce award while Bill Deslippe earned himself an excellence in food service award for his company, Smashed Apple. The Jones Group received the welcoming accessibility award for its support of the Essex County Heroes Athletic Club. Former Shoppers Drug Mart franchise owner and pharmacist Mary Ann Wolff won a lifetime achievement award. CAO John Miceli spoke on the town’s Duffy’s and Belle Vue acquisitions.