Belle Vue Conservancy stays busy in 2018

(EDITOR’S NOTE — The River Town Times invited service groups, churches, non-profit organizations and museums to recap their activities and accomplishments. Three organizations responded in time for the Jan. 2 issue and we printed their submissions.)

BVC Ongoing Activity Report

-Monthly installments regarding the residents of Belle Vue authored by Debra Honor, printed in River Town Times

-Research commenced for a play/book “The Medicine Bag” and the Belle Vue Story led by Mary Anne Ada

-Photos by Paul Hertel and coverage by RTT concerning replacement of Belle Vue roof and eaves funded by donations to Amherstburg Community Foundation through the Belle Vue Conservancy

BVC 2018 Monthly Activity Report

-Annual Windsor Military Studies Conference February 9 & 10, 2018 Paul Hertel & Meg Reiner presented a showcase celebrating WW1 Veterans who lived at Belle Vue from 1946-1954

-March 4, 2018 First Annual International Womens’ Day Brunch, partnered with RTT, local leaders and LaSalle Food Bank

-National Trust Launch Pad Coaching session

-First BVC Newsletter distributed to volunteers and donors

-April 13 Rocking for Belle Vue with Rick Rock at the Legion

-May 1 Second Annual WSO Concert at Christ Church

-All That Jazz for Belle Vue – first fundraiser starring Renee King Jackson at Artisan Restaurant June 25

-Property Cleanup deferred due to roof scaffolding on property

-August – Issue Two of BVC Newsletter distributed

-Mandate Organization & Core Activities document endorsed by BVC

-September Birdies & Bogies for Belle Vue, Nine and Dine Golf fundraiser Sutton Golf Course

-October 29 Memphis Jazz and Soul for Belle Vue – second fundraiser starring Renee King Jackson at Artisan Restaurant

-Belle Vue Future Use Report released by Town confirming use as a Conference Centre

-November Christmas decorations and Holiday wishes added to Belle Vue street signage

-Anonymous donation $10,000

-Updated window inventory for donor sponsorships

-December walk through of Belle Vue with local antique expert to inventory saleable items for Belle Vue Restoration fund

BVC 2019 Activity – Tentative Plans

-Ongoing activities from 2018 report continue

-BVC 2019 Monthly Activity Report

-February – Annual Windsor Military Studies Conference TBD

-February – Second Annual Rick Rock Rocking for Belle Vue

-March Second Annual International Womens’ Day Conference

-April 24. 2019 Third Annual WSO Concert at Christ Church

-May- Birdies & Bogies for Belle Vue Nine & Dine event

June –Jazz concert

July – Property Cleanup weekend

August – Birdies & Bogies for Belle Vue Nine & Dine event

September/October Jazz concert

To get involved with the Belle Vue Conservancy or to make a donation towards the restoration of the historic property, please visit www.bellevueconservancy.com.