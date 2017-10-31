WETRA throws 12th annual Spooktacular on the Farm

By Jolene Perron

Not a single person or horse was left without a costume during the Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association’s 12th annual Spooktacular event.

From an assortment of treats when walking through the doors in the Witch’s Brew Café, to face painting, pony rides, and even a magic show, hundreds of attendees were able to get into the Halloween spirit.

“In 2005 we were brainstorming different fundraising ideas to generate funds to sustain our Therapeutic Equine assisted therapies, and our team came up with this idea and over the years it has grown to become a tradition for families and the community to attend,” explained Sina Naebkhil, fund-development officer for WETRA. “At first the headless horseman was just a costume and now it’s a full on show becoming a attraction that brings the community to the farm. Really this idea came from a group of dedicated volunteers who wanted WETRA to grow and recognized that the work we were doing changes lives.”

Naebkhil explained the Spooktacular event has become their biggest fundraiser, with all the proceeds raised going right back into their programs, allowing them to provide equine related therapies to more than 200 clients each week.

The goal is to continue to grow the event, because Naebkhil said, the more the event grows, the more WETRA grows, and the more they are able to help those within the community.

“I love getting ready for Spooktacular, we have so much support from different groups who show up the week before and help to set-up,” said Naebkhil. “It truly is magical to see the farm transform from the everyday to this spectacular Halloween paradise. It truly is one of my favorite events at WETRA.”