Woofa-Roo bringing thousands of pets, owners to Amherstburg for fifth year

By Jolene Perron

The Libro Centre will host Amherstburg’s Woofa-Roo Festival this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.– 6 p.m., this region’s only pet and family friendly festival will be celebrating our relationships with our beloved pets.

“This is a dynamic weekend with a charitable twist as our festival benefits nine different charities and rescues,” explained Lorene Clayton, Woofa-Roo director/founder. “We enhance their profile with the public, help their fund raising efforts, increase their volunteer base, foster homes and secure homes for animals needing to be re-homed.”

Clayton explained they have been coined as “the festival of smiles” because everyone has such a great time. She said the mood at the Woofa-Roo festival is friendly, funny and focused on bringing people together with common interests – the love of their animals. Even people who aren’t pet owners, or who choose to leave their pets at home enjoy the festival because there is so much to see and do, both indoors and out. With more than 70 exhibitors, there is truly something for everyone.

“All friendly dogs are welcome to bring their responsible owner,” said Clayton. “We do have a pet policy which we ask people to read prior to bringing their pet. With well over 3,000 dogs in attendance we’ve had zero incidents last year because the majority of our public practice good animal stewardship.”

This year, the popular Windsor Police K9 Unit presentation will be taking place in an enhanced event field. They are also expanding their events on this field to include a new game of distraction called The Woofa-Challenge.

Other popular events include dock diving, organized by Ontario Dock Dogs, which is a marquee event drawing competitors from all over the U.S. and Canada. They will also have the dog agility event, which demonstrates the skills of the Border City Barkers dogs.

For a full list of events, visit www.woofaroo.com.

“Our volunteers are among the best and more dedicated,” said Clayton, “many coming back year after year for various reasons. Some love the social aspect of our festival, some need the volunteer hours for their community service requirements but all are there because they love animals. They are an integral part of our festival and we depend on them to keep the wheels turning at our event.”

Admission to the event is $5. Reminder that the entrance is through the temporary driveway off of Simcoe St. and that the intersection of Simcoe St. and Meloche Road is closed.