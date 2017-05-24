Winners of “Student Pix” photography exhibit crowned

The Gibson Gallery has announced the winners for the Greater Essex County 12th Annual “Student Pix” Contest during its closing exhibit.

In the primary division for ‘Black and White’, Charlie Winney (Lakeshore) won first place. Ava Soucie from (Anderdon) won second and Sebastian Allison from (DM Eagle) came in third. For ‘Colour’, Charlie Winney once again got first place, Lydia Meresak (Anderdon) was in second and Sebastien Allison also received third place. In the ‘Enhanced’ category, Kate Winney (Lakeshore) won the first place. There were no second or third place winners.

In the junior division for ‘Black and White’, Claire Bolton (LaSalle Public) came in first place. In second place was Andrew Dufour (Queen Victoria) and Addison Slater (Kingsville Public) came in third place. For ‘Colour’, Grace Allison from (DM Eagle) won first place, Claire McCormick (Kingsville Public) got in second and lastly, Zoe Papaofthimiou (LaSalle Public) won third place. For ‘Enhanced’, first place went to Addison Slater. Second place went to Emma Lauzon (LaSalle Public) and the third-place winner was Natalie Ristoska (WG Davis).

In the intermediate division for ‘Black and White’, Celina Dion (Maryvale) came in first place. In second place was Remy Allison (AV Graham) and in third place came Milica Jaksic (WG Davis). In the ‘Colour’ category, William Telasco (LaSalle Public) won first place, Rene Kelich (LaSalle Public) won second place and Emma Renaud (Malden Public) won third place. Finally, in the ‘Enhanced’ category, William Telasco came in first with Adam Anderson (Kingsville) in second and Remy Allison in third.

In the senior division for ‘Black and White’, Emma Berg (Belle River) won first place. Alex Pierzak (Sandwich) won second and Denver Hensel (Belle River) got third place. For the ‘Colour’ category, Emma Berg once again placed first. Jordyn Brigley (Belle River) placed second and Colson Kotyk (Belle River) won third place. In the ‘Enhanced’ category, Charie Canuto (Sandwich) placed first and Adrian Resendes (Leamington) came in second. Sydney Lavin (Belle River) placed in third.

Finally, for ‘Best In Show’, Colson Kotyk won for his ‘Black And White’ entry. Adrian Resendes won the ‘Colour’ category and Dorotea Bajic (Belle River) placed overall in the ‘Enhanced’ category.

The Gibson Gallery’s current exhibit is “Fibre Content,” which runs through June 11. It is a travelling exhibit from the Art Gallery of Burlington.

For more information on the Gibson Gallery, they can be reached at 519-736-2826 or at www.gibsonartgallery.com.