Windsor woman faces 50 fraud or theft related charges

As a result of a six-month investigation into numerous complaints of fraud, the Amherstburg Police Service has arrested and charged a 52-year-old Windsor woman and she is facing 50 counts of either fraud or theft.

The accused faces 19 counts of fraud under $5,000, 12 counts of fraud over $5,000, 13 counts of uttering a forged document under Section 368(1)(a), four counts of uttering a forged documents under Section 368(1)(b) of the Criminal Code and two counts of theft under $5,000.

It is alleged that the accused has committed fraud using many different approaches.

A number of victims, both from Amherstburg and Windsor, have come forward to police. The total loss to victims is approximately $200,000.

It is believed that anyone befriended by this woman is a potential victim. If you know of anyone who has had contact with her where money was exchanged under suspicious circumstances, you are advised to contact police.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective Constable Margaret O’Brien at 519-736-8559 ext. 226, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.