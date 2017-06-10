Windsor man dies as a result of Walker Road crash

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating a single vehicle fatal accident that has claimed the life of a Windsor man.

Amherstburg police say the crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Friday on Walker Road between Alma St. and County Road 18 (Simcoe St.).

A brown four-door Ford Taurus was travelling southbound on Walker Road when it left the roadway and struck a culvert in the west side of road. Police add the lone occupant of the vehicle – a 24-year-old Windsor man – was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The Amherstburg Fire Department and Essex-Windsor EMS were also on scene.

Accident reconstruction officers are investigating the accident. Walker Road was closed for approximately five hours with police stating via Twitter shortly after midnight that the roadway had been re-opened.

No charges are expected, Amherstburg police state, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-3622 or Windsor/Essex Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.