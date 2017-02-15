“We Own It” campaign presenting Family Day event with local politicians

By Ron Giofu

Three area politicians will be part of a Family Day skate with the aim of trying to fight privatization of public services.

The “We Own It” movement, an international movement that supports keeping public services in public hands, is in Ontario and is coming to Amherstburg Feb. 20. Essex MPP Taras Natyshak, Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky and Mayor Aldo DiCarlo will be part of the skate and will be listening to concerns about privatization during the afternoon event.

“We are about stopping privatization,” explained Rob Wilson, an OPSEU members and one of 30 “We Own It” organizers in Ontario.

According to Wilson, studies have shown privatization is bad for the economy and the skate is to further their message with members of the public invited to express their issues. Petitions will be available to sign and Wilson said it is a message to the provincial government that “you need to stop the privatization of Hydro One and everything else, which is quite a bit.”

The free event will allow people to skate and speak with the local politicians.

“They are going to address any concerns of the residents,” said Wilson.

Wilson added that the petitions that are signed will be brought to Queen’s Park by the provincial politicians. He said the belief is that privatization is only for Premier Kathleen Wynne’s election gain next year and is a one-time influx of cash into the system.

The Family Day skate being put on by “We Own It” runs from 12-2 p.m. at the Libro Centre.