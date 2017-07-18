Victoria St. Manor staff report “very busy” open house

By Ron Giofu

Victoria St. Manor opened its doors to the public and report a “very busy” open house.

Over 50 people passed through the halls of the renovated seniors home at the recent open house with some agreeing to become residents while others took information packages home to think about it with their families. The renovations of the home included new sprinkler systems, a renovated kitchen and other upgrades.

The County of Essex closed the home in 2014 due to concerns over fire safety and sold the building to Dr. Nadeem Khan and his wife Farah, who undertook the upgrades so that it could be opened again.

“It’s been very busy today,” said Nicole Courtney, business and client developer with Victoria St. Manor. “It’s been amazing. It’s very overwhelming.”

The open house also saw families of former residents coming in just to see the inside of the home again.

The home features 14 rooms, with some having beds and some not as potential residents have the option of bringing in their own furniture if they like.

“If people want to come in and share a room, we’re able to facilitate that,” said Courtney.

There are social areas, a screened-in porch, dining room, laundry facilities and other common rooms in addition to the suites. As of last Friday, there were nine people on staff including a nurse, several personal support workers (PSW’s) and an event co-ordinator with more staff expected to be hired, Courtney added.

Victoria St. Manor “ran into a few issues” such as parts delays for what was needed for the upgrades but Courtney stated that “everything has finally come together.” The original opening was planned for March.

“It took a little longer but I’m glad to see it paid off,” said Courtney.

There are talks of having a garden for the residents and other special events. Thus far, three people are committed to be moving in while another four are possibilities, said Courtney, who added rates start at $2,700 per month.

For more information, visit www.victoriastreetmanor.com or call 519-713-9536.