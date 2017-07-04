Victoria St. Manor holding open house this Friday

By RTT Staff

The long-awaited reopening of Victoria St. Manor appears to be getting closer.

The senior citizens residence will be holding an open house this Friday from 2-7 p.m. and is now ready to accept residents. Original plans called for the home to open in March but it now looks as if the home is ready for occupancy.

“It’s an open house to get everyone to come in, see the manor and see what has been done,” said Nicole Courtney, business and client developer.

Courtney said “finishing touches” are now being made. The 14-room home will be able to accept patients as of Friday, Courtney pledged.

“We will be ready July 7,” she said.

Dr. Nadeem Khan and his wife Farah purchased the Victoria St. Manor property and have renovated and upgraded the site in order to welcome residents once again. The home was formerly owned by the County of Essex but was closed in early 2015.

According to their website, the suites start at $2,750 per month all inclusive.

For more information, visit www.victoriastreetmanor.com or call 519-713-9536 or 226-246-9272.