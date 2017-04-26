Tree dedicated in memory of former Malden Central teacher

By Ron Giofu

Lynnlee Guyitt will forever be remembered by her family and now will also be forever remembered by staff and students at Malden Central Public School.

A tree dedication ceremony took place on the school’s primary playground, located on the east side of the County Road 20 building. Principal Kris Marentette brought greetings from not only the school, but noted the involvement of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (EFTO) and its occasional teachers unit as well as the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Guyitt, 27, was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Walker Road Sept. 26, 2016.

Marentette said Guyitt was a “passionate educator” who enjoyed teaching her students. She was an occasional teacher but had just started a new assignment at Malden Central where she was covering off a staff member on maternity leave.

“She was excited about her new teaching assignment at Malden,” Marentette recalled.

The tree, accompanied by a memorial stone, which reads “In Loving Memory of Lynnlee Guyitt. A dedicated teacher who will remain forever in our hearts,” will forever be a reminder of her and her contributions, Marentette noted.

“Planting this tree is a gift of life,” said Marentette. “By planting this tree, the memory of Ms. Guyitt will live forever.”

Sharon Ciebin, president of the EFTO occasional teachers, recalled when the tree was planted Thursday, those who helped had to wait in their cars until the rain stopped. When it did, the sun came out and then a robin flew off one of the branches. Ciebin said she believed it was a sign that Guyitt was happy to see the tree was planted.

Heather Latam, an occasional teacher, said the tree will always be a reminder of Guyitt.

“This tree will remind us of Ms. Guyitt,” she said, as the students surrounded the tree. “When we see this tree, you will be able to reflect on her time with you at Malden.”

Latam reminded the students to make sure to maintain the tree so that it can grow.

There were also songs performed by students, poetry read and other tributes.

Gary and Susan Guyitt, Lynnlee’s parents, were some of the family members there for the dedication ceremony, and were pleased with the ceremony.

“It’s amazing,” said Susan. “It’s very nice they went to all this trouble to get the kids involved.”

“It’s a nice tribute,” added Gary. “It’s quite a day.”

Gary said Lynnlee liked helping others and the family was very appreciative of everything the teachers and students did.

“She loved the children,” said Susan. “That is what she liked – the kids.”