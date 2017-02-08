Traveling exhibit makes stop at Amherstburg Freedom Museum

By Ron Giofu

A traveling exhibit has made its way to the Amherstburg Freedom Museum and is part of Black History Month.

“Family Ties – Ontario Turns 150” is being hosted on the second floor of the museum, with the regular exhibit still being featured on the main floor.

“It’s from the Archives of Ontario,” explained Mary-Katherine Whelan, curator/administrator at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum.

Whelan said the museum has previously worked with the Archives of Ontario, including performing research for the travelling exhibit. The exhibit tells the story of four families around during the period of Confederation, including the McCurdy family. Much of the exhibit features material from the collection of Alvin McCurdy and dates back to the life of Nasa McCurdy Jr. and his ancestors.

The McCurdy family is very prominent locally, Whelan stated, and “their history is well known.”

Whelan also pointed out the McCurdy family has close ties to the museum with Mabel McCurdy being a cousin of museum co-founder Melvin “Mac” Simpson.

“It’s a nice tie-in as well,” said Whelan.

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum has also put out additional pieces from its collection to accompany the “Family Ties – Ontario Turns 150” exhibit including carpenter’s tools that Nasa McCurdy Jr. may have used back in his day. There is also a copy of “The Globe” newspaper from July 1, 1867 on display.

The relationship between the Archives of Ontario and the Amherstburg Freedom Museum goes both ways, she pointed out, as an artifact from the local museum is part of an exhibit with the Archives of Ontario. Much of the materials and artifacts gathered over the years by Alvin McCurdy is featured by the Archives of Ontario.

Work on the current exhibit started under former curator/administrator Terran Fader, Whelan explained, but Whelan added she wanted to ensure the “Family Ties” exhibit was at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum for Black History Month. In fact, it not only runs throughout February but all of March as well.

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum, located at 277 King Street in Amherstburg, is offering $1 off admission per person to celebrate Black History Month. Admission is normally $7.50 per adult, $6.50 per student or senior with children five and under admitted free of charge.

In order to claim the discount, people need to know when the Nazrey African Methodist Episcopal Church National Historic Site of Canada was built and by whom, when tickets are purchased. This discount is only available in February and only if the correct response (in 1848 people fleeing American slavery built this church by hand to serve Amherstburg’s growing Black community) is given. The offer does not apply to tour groups, said Whelan.

Hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1-5 p.m., and closed Mondays.

The link for the Black History Month events happening in Windsor-Essex is www.amherstburgfreedommuseum.org/black-history-month-2017.html.

The museum is also continuing to fundraise for a new cedar shake roof for the Nazrey AME Church. People can make donations directly to the museum or by visiting www.gofundme.com/repairhistoricsiteroof. Whelan said they hope to start work on the roof in the spring.